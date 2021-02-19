Permanent TSB bidding to buy Ulster Bank mortgages and other consumer accounts

PERMANENT TSB is bidding to take over most of the retail business of Ulster Bank, in what would amount to the creation of third banking force.

Any deal could see Permanent taking on €14bn worth of retail mortgages, deposits, current accounts and credit card balances of existing Ulster Bank customers.

Some €700m of SME loans could be included in if a deal is done.

If a deal is done it would double the size of Permanent, but the Government would need to put taxpayers on the hook for billions of euro more of capital to support the bank. The State already owns 75pc of Permanent.

And any deal would need to be cleared by the competition watchdog.

A move by Permanent boss Eamonn Crowley to buy up the retail business lock stock and barrel would see Ulster customers move across to his bank.

A sale of mortgages and other consumer accounts to a conventional bank would be preferable for customers to the sale of loan books to a vulture fund.

Ulster chief executive Jane Howard and chief financial officer Paul Stanley confirmed that the discussions taking place involve selling the entire retail part of the business.

She said her bank’s preference was for an existing bank to buy its banking operations.

Permanent has 76 branches while Ulster has 88, but they are in different parts of the State. This could mean many will be retained, but some would likely close.

When asked about the discussions with Permanent, Mr Stanley of UB said: “We are discussing [the sale] of the whole retail side of the balance sheet.”

Ms Howard said the wind-down of the bank would be over a number of years, but she was unable to put a specific time-frame on the shut-down.

She insisted it would be an orderly wind-down, and all terms and conditions would “travel with” people whose accounts were being taken over by a new entity.

The bank said it was business as usual for those in the process of applying for mortgages.

Challenged that Ulster Bank’s handling of the closure, with speculation about it for five months, Ms Howard said: “We would not have wanted it handled the way it was, but that is what happened.”

She insisted she was “acutely aware” of the impact the long-drawn out saga had on staff.

Asked if Ulster Bank and its parent NatWest had let staff and customers down in this country, she said: “I understand how hard this has been, but we are forced to manage it as best we can.”

Ulster Bank has 1.1 million customers here, along with 2,800 staff.

Permanent TSB has confirmed that it is in early discussions with Ulster Bank about acquiring some of its retail and SME business.

In a statement Permanent TSB said it had “ambitious plans to grow” its retail and SME operations and has entered talks with NatWest about buying its Irish business.

But he said there was no certainty that an acquisition would occur, or the terms of any deal.

It also noted that any deal it agrees to would require approval by the banks and regulators.

In the statement chief executive Mr Crowley said: “Permanent TSB is committed to growth and to supporting customers and communities.

“On that basis we are in discussions with NatWest in relation to acquiring certain elements of the Ulster Bank Retail and SME Business to provide continuity of service for customers and to strengthen our ability to provide choice and competition in the market generally.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Thursday that the Government was exploring the swetting up of a third force in banking.

And Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government was “assessing all options” to protect customers and minimise job losses and to avoid compulsory redundancies wherever possible.

