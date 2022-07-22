Paschal Donohoe 'blindsided' by AIB as showdown over cashless plan looms

AIB will be told by the Taoiseach to delay plans to remove cash facilities from 70 of its branches at a showdown meeting next week.

The Irish Independent can reveal that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was given no notice by AIB of its intention to announce on Tuesday that it was turning 70 of its 170 branches cashless this autumn – a move that has sparked a furious political backlash.

The majority State-owned bank is in the eye of a political storm that is unprecedented since the bank bailouts more than a decade ago after Micheál Martin demanded a meeting with top executives at the financial institution and told them publicly to “reconsider” the move.

Mr Donohoe and the rest of the Coalition were left in the dark as to the bank’s controversial downgrading of its branches, which it argued was due to declining demand for cash services.

Mr Martin called on the bank to “reconsider and reflect on” the plans yesterday while on a government visit to Singapore and he will haul top executives from the bank in to a meeting next week.

“There are a significant cohort of people who need this facility and I believe AIB and the banks should take notice of this,” Mr Martin said.

It is expected he will at the very least urge them to delay plans to push ahead with the move as quickly as they had intended. AIB said this week the changes to branches would go ahead in September and October.

One coalition source said the bank was moving “too quick”, while another said it was “bad form by AIB to do this in a (Dáil) recess with no prior notice or a proper communications plan”.

Mr Donohoe, who was given no heads up of the move, has asked the Department of Finance to engage with AIB on the issue.

Junior Finance Minister Seán Fleming has told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that AIB boss Colin Hunt has been informed of the ­Government’s annoyance at the decision.

“I’ve spoken directly to Minister Donohoe regarding AIB. The department has been in direct contact with Colin Hunt today expressing annoyance about their announcement.

“AIB are to come back to the department urgently on this matter. I will update you at that stage,” Mr Fleming told his party colleagues in a WhatsApp message.

It comes amid a growing clamour from backbenchers, with 40 members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party now supporting a call from Cork East TD James O’Connor to seek an emergency meeting with Mr ­Donohoe over AIB’s plans.

In a letter to TDs and senators, Mr O’Connor said he does not believe it is acceptable that “we as a party would allow the banks to go unchallenged in their latest efforts to curtail community banking services”.

Leitrim GAA club Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins also hit out at the move and called on the GAA to end its sponsorship with the bank if there is no reversal of the decision.

Meanwhile, the powerful Oireachtas Finance Committee has called on AIB chief executive Colin Hunt to come before it to explain its decision to downgrade the branches.

Dr Hunt was an economic adviser to Brian Cowen.

Committee chairman John McGuinness said he was outraged by the move, which he said was taken without any warning or consideration for its impact on citizens.

“We need to hold this bank to account,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD described the bank’s decision as “another attack on rural Ireland”. He said TDs from all political parties are “outraged” and “something needs to be done to stop it”.

“We will also be in touch with the Central Bank and the minister [Paschal Donohoe],” Mr McGuinness told RTÉ’s Drivetime. He said the Finance Minister “has to have a say” in the matter because of the “holding” that the Government has in the bank.

In a statement AIB said it was aware of the Taoiseach’s comments and was “happy to engage with him”.

The banks changing by September 30th are:

Abbeyfeale Co. Limerick

Adare Co. Limerick

Athy Co. Carlow

Ballinamore Co. Leitrim

Ballybofey Co. Donegal

Ballyshannon Co. Donegal

Birr Co. Offaly

Bishopstown Co. Cork

Buncrana Co. Donegal

Caherciveen Co. Kerry

Carndonagh Co. Donegal

Carrigaline Co. Cork

Castleisland Co. Kerry

Castlerea Co. Roscommon

Celbridge Co. Kildare

Dingle Co. Kerry

Dungloe Co. Donegal

Edenderry Co. Offaly

Ennistymon Co. Clare

Glanmire Co. Cork

Gorey Co. Wexford

Greystones Co. Wicklow

Kenmare Co. Kerry

Killaloe Co. Clare

Killorglin Co. Kerry

Killybegs Co. Donegal

Kilmallock Co. Limerick

Kilrush Co. Clare

New Ross Co. Wexford

Raheen Co. Limerick

Rathdowney Co. Laois

Shannon Co. Clare

Tubbercurry Co. Sligo

Tullow Co. Carlow

Western Road Co. Cork

Wicklow Co. Wicklow

The banks changing by October 21st are:

Ardkeen Co. Wateford

Athenry Co. Galway

Ballinasloe Co. Galway

Ballinrobe Co. Mayo

Cahir Co. Tipperary

Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan

Carrick-On-Suir Co. Tipperary

Cashel Co. Tipperary

Castleblayney Co. Monaghan

Catletownbere Co. Cork

Claremorris Co. Mayo

Clifden Co. Galway

Clonskeagh Co. Dublin

Cobh Co. Cork

Cornelscourt Co. Dublin

Dundrum Co. Dublin

Dunmanway Co. Cork

Gort Co. Galway

Kanturk Co. Cork

Kells Co. Meath

Lismore Co. Waterford

Longford Co. Longford

Millstreet Co. Cork

Mithelstown Co. Cork

Oranmore Co. Galway

Rathfarnham Co. Dublin

Roscrea Co. Tipperary

Salthill Co. Galway

Sandymount Co. Dublin

Spiddal Co. Galway

The Lab Co. Galway

Tramore Co. Waterford

Youghal Co. Cork