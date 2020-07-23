Pandemic write-downs will cost bailed-out banks €2bn, say analysts

The three banks in which taxpayers still hold significant stakes will write-off a combined €2bn as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts have warned.

Combined losses at AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB are expected to hit more than €580m in the first half of this year, according to analysts at Davy.

The banks themselves are due to announce financial results for the first half of this year in early August.

The scale of losses, which Davy expects to continue into the second half of the year, is the worst hit to the financial sector since the global financial crisis. Combined impairments at the three banks will top €2bn for the full year, and losses after tax will exceed €1bn, Davy thinks.

However, the analysts said the losses are not of a scale where taxpayers face the prospect of having to bail out banks again.

"The banks are well capitalised and well above their regulatory capital requirements," according to Davy's Diarmaid Sheridan. Even if losses worsen significantly beyond the forecasts the Central Bank has insisted on lenders building up buffers since the last crisis that could be released so that banks can cope without outside hel, he said.

The roughly €2bn of impairment charges this year will be taken even though the levels of new arrears has not increased dramatically, Mr Sheridan noted.

Banks must now calculate their expected losses, under a banking standard known as IFRS 9.

"It is no longer a question of waiting for loans to go 90 days past due. The point is that banks must now look forward and assess: of loans currently performing, how many might not be in future?" he said.

In the last crisis, the scale of banks' losses was only revealed slowly after arrears had built up, so that banking losses continued to rack up from 2008 to 2012.

Full-year losses for 2020 mean none of the banks will be allowed to pay shareholder dividends this year. Bank regulators have already asked banks not to pay dividends until at least October this year anyway, and the European Central Bank (ECB) was reported yesterday to be leaning towards extending that to the end of the year.

However, Davy expects the front-loading of impairments and losses in 2020 to mean the main banks return to profitability as early as next year, which would mean dividends could resume.

AIB and Bank of Ireland shares fell yesterday, while PTSB's shares were up.

Irish Independent