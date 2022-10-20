Most employers planning to give staff pay rises next year – Ibec report

THE majority of employers are planning to give their staff pay rises next year, a new report has found.

According to business representative group Ibec’s annual update on workplace trends and insights, 80pc of bosses surveyed said they would increase employee pay in 2023, with an average hike of 3.8pc.

Meanwhile, 54pc of respondents plan to increase the size of their workforce from next year. Ibec said there was a “high level of competition” for talent and skills.

The report findings were unveiled at the organisation’s flagship HR Leadership Summit in Croke Park yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Ibec director of employer relations, Maeve McElwee, said the survey showed businesses were facing “talent shortages”, which was resulting in a greater focus on staff retention initiatives.

These include “wage increases, additional benefits, additional leave, the provision of a variety of well-being programmes and greater accommodation of flexible, hybrid or remote working”.

“HR must capitalise on the disruption of the last two years, to nurture new cultures of rapid learning, technology adoption and continuous change,” she said.

The report also found that hybrid and flexible working models are now a “priority” when it comes to talent management.

“Going forward, employee expectations in terms of remote or hybrid working are anticipated to have the greatest impact, suggesting there is still some way to go for organisation on this,” it said.

They say diversity and inclusion continue to be a priority for many organisations.