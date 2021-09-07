Gabriel Makhlouf joins pushback against looser banking capital rules

Gabriel Makhlouf, New Zealand's treasury secretary, reacts during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The conference concludes today. Makhlouf said he was not particularly concerned by Labour's plan to add employment to Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s mandate alongside inflation, since bank “already does take employment into account.” Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

Ireland’s Central Bank governor has joined his peers in calling on the EU to resist pressure to water down upcoming bank capital rules.

In a letter to European Commission financial services chief Mairead McGuinness, published yesterday, Gabriel Makhlouf and 24 of his EU counterparts say that “diluting” the rules “would not be in the best interests of Europe”.

“The pandemic shows that more resilient banks are better able to support the real economy, even during times of crisis,” the central bankers wrote.

Read More

“Ensuring that banks are resilient is therefore good for economic growth, something Europe clearly needs.”

France and Germany are leading calls to change the rules for how banks calculate their capital buffers, which took the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) almost a decade to draw up. The rules were agreed in 2017 but have been updated and delayed due to Covid,

They are particularly worried that a standardised way of calculating risk – known as the ‘output floor’ and set to be phased in from 2023 – will penalise EU banks and no longer allow them to use internal risk models.

New research by Copenhagen Economics, commissioned by the European Banking Federation and reported by the Financial Times, predicts the new rulebook – known as Basel III – will force eurozone banks to raise an extra €170bn-€230bn in capital or cut lending by €600bn-€700bn.

That could raise EU firms’ borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points and wipe 0.4pc off economic output, the report found.

The European Commission is set to table proposals to bring the deal into EU law in early October, with separate texts on capital requirements for banks and solvency rules for insurance firms.

The Commission confirmed that it had received the letter and that it plans to go ahead with its own proposals.

Ms McGuinness recently said that the Commission “will use the flexibilities on offer to reflect the needs of European banks” and that it will “aim to avoid a significant increase in capital requirements for the EU banking system as a whole”.

But Mr Makhlouf and other central bankers called on Ms McGuinness not to allow any EU-specific opt-outs.

“If the EU deviates from the agreement, implementation may also be derailed in other countries,” they wrote.