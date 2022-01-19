EBS to focus on home loans in ‘strategic’ review

The number of switcher mortgages approved rose by 24.8pc year-on-year

AIB owned EBS has confirmed it is "undergoing a number of strategic changes” that could see the bank concentrate more on mortgages and less on other services.

A spokesperson for the bank said it will notify customers in advance of any potential developments.

Once the country’s largest building society, EBS has been a fully owned subsidiary of AIB since 2011 and currently operates 68 branches and offices around the country.

Aside from mortgages, it offers savings accounts, personal loans, insurance and pensions services.

“In the rapidly changing banking environment, EBS continues to invest in its digital capability, distribution network and customer proposition in order to support a growing number of customers seeking to buy a home,” an EBS spokesperson said in a written statement.

“In line with this support for our customers, EBS is also undergoing a number of strategic changes that build on the current proposition.

“In the event of any developments to our services, we will notify our customers.”

The bank has been pivoting more towards mortgages in the last two years, and will look at all services as par of its ongoing review.

AIB, which is majority owned by the state, is undergoing a separate strategic review that will conclude at the end of 2023.

In December, the Minister for Finance announced his intention to sell up to 15pc of the state’s 71pc shareholding in AIB over the next six months.

Mr Donohoe will appear in front of the Oireachtas joint finance committee today to discuss the share sale.

In 2020, the last year for which results are available, EBS reported a loss before tax of €77m, following a profit before tax of €4m in 2019.

Gross loans and advances to customers amounted to €11.3bn in 2020, while non-performing loans decreased slightly to €1bn in the year.

It also paid out €27m in 2020 relating to the tracker mortgage examination.

EBS announced last year that it was to cut its fixed rate mortgages.

AIB and EBS was fined a total of €615,000 last year by the European Central Bank for overstating their capital strength.