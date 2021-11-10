Donohoe accuses Sinn Fein’s Doherty of pandering to ‘Macedonian troll farms’

The Minister for Finance accused his Sinn Féin opposite number of trying to drum up content for ‘Macedonian troll farms’ as a scrap over responsibility for the tracker mortgage scandal descended into an angry back-and-forth at the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, blamed the Government for “stalling” on a promised new law to get tough on people responsible for financial misconduct.

Finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, responded by angrily accusing Mr Doherty of shouting him down and tying to discredit him, with each accusing the other of using “diversionary tactics”.

“I know you’re busy trying to generate social content media for your troll farms in Macedonia, or whatever they are,” Mr Donohoe said during an exchange with Mr Doherty in the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday.

“You’re looking to create the inference that my motives here are about trying to protect some elite, that my motives here are trying to protect those who are already powerful or wealthy. That is what you’re doing and you’re wrong.”

The news came after the Central Bank announced an inquiry into the conduct of a former Permanent TSB (PTSB) executive over tracker mortgages.

PTSB paid a fine in 2019 for serious failings towards more than 2000 mortgage holders. KBC and Ulster Bank have also been penalised as a result of tracker mortgage investigations.

The Central Bank has fined firms more than €166m to date as a result of all of its misconduct investigations and has disqualified 26 individuals from senior roles.

Under current rules, regulators must first prove wrongdoing against a firm before targeting individuals. A draft law published by the Department of Finance in July, the ‘Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill 2021’ would change that.

The Central Bank called for the extra powers in 2018, but Mr Doherty said it has taken the Government too long to move since then.

“If that’s you giving priority to something, Minister, I would hate to see something that you haven’t prioritised because that is ridiculous. It is scandalous,” Mr Doherty said.

“If I was in your position, I can guarantee you this it wouldn’t take me four-and-a-half years to mirror a piece of legislation that has been operational in Britain for years.

“You’ve got form in stalling legislation, in putting back legislation.”

Mr Donohoe said he had “spared no effort or language in being clear in my views regarding the scandal of the tracker mortgage issue”.

“Banks have been fined as a result of it. Further action has been indicated today, but to create the inference that nothing has happened during that period would be wrong.”

However, he said legal issues had delayed the publication of the full draft law, which is due early next year. The heads of bill were published in July.

The complexity of the new rules mean it could take until summer 2022 before the bill makes its way through the Oireachtas, Mr Donohoe admitted.