Desmond-backed Latvian bank sees its profits slump to €9.7m in Q2

Profits at Rietumu Banka, the Latvian bank in which billionaire financier Dermot Desmond has a one-third stake, sank almost 36pc to €9.7m in the second quarter, according to results published by the institution yesterday.

On a group basis, they almost halved year-on-year, to €6.7m.

The sharp fall in profitability came despite interest income rising at the bank, and on a group basis.

At the bank, interest income rose just over 5pc to €20.2m, while on a group basis it was 5pc higher at €25.3m.

However, income from commission and fees at the bank plunged during the quarter to €8.8m from €18.1m a year earlier.

Rietumu Banka insisted yesterday that throughout the entire first half of 2020 that there has been a "positive trend in all major financial indicators" at the institution.

The bank's chairman, Rolf Fuls, said that at the end of the first quarter, it had frozen some of its business plans and suspended some "important projects".

But he insisted that the situation has now changed.

"Although it is premature to make long-term forecasts, we note positive trends in the economy and business sentiment in Latvia and the Baltics," Mr Fuls added.

"The number of new deals is growing."

Rietumu's impairment losses on a group basis soared in the second quarter to €3.1m from €186,000 a year earlier, the second-quarter results showed.

Dividend income at the bank also plunged year-on-year, to €435,000 from €3.2m in the period.

Mr Desmond owns his stake in Rietumu Banka via his Boswell investment vehicle. He initially acquired his holding in 2005.

The latest results come amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic and also two years after the bank terminated its relationships with more than 4,000 corporate clients it had re-classified as being in a 'prohibited risk' category. Those clients represented about two-thirds of all Rietumu's non-Latvian corporate customers.

That move was prompted after the United States accused the Baltic country's third-largest bank, ABLV, of "institutionalised money laundering" earlier in the year.

It caused significant turmoil in Latvia's financial sector.

Profits at Rietumu Banka fell 14pc to €18.5m last year as it continued to feel the impact of its client cull.

The bank says it focuses on providing services to "dynamically-growing enterprises and high net worth individuals from Latvia, the Baltic states, the EU countries and from other countries worldwide".

The latest results show that Rietumu's total assets at the end of June fell 9pc since December, to €1.56bn.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 19.59pc at the end of June, which is lower than the 21.96pc it was in December.

