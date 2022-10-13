CONSUMERS are withdrawing larger amounts of money each time they use a bank cash machine due to higher prices being charged and taking out cash more frequently than in the pandemic.

New research from the Central Bank shows that the average amount taken out each time someone uses an ATM has begun to creep up again.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs had nose-dived during the pandemic when people were advised to use their payment cash instead of handling cash over fears of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The lockdowns also saw a huge increase in online shopping as non-essential retail outlets were closed and people wanted to avoid interacting with others.

Some of the pandemic-inspired shifts to using cards, particularly contactless ones, seem to have taken permanent hold.

Point-of-sale payments made by debit cards in Ireland rose from €3.4bn in February 2020 to €4.9bn in the same month this year, the Central Bank said.

Every month consumers had collectively taken out €1.5bn from ATMs across the country before the lockdowns.

But this dropped by a third to €1bn a month during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The study by Central Bank economists shows the number and value of ATM withdrawals started to rise again when restrictions were eased.

Experts say this indicates the strong attachment Irish people have to using cash.

The new study comes months after AIB was forced into a U-turn over plans to take cash services and ATMs out of 70 branches.

The research paper written by David Cronin and Niall McInerney said that despite a rise in card payments in recent years, “a steady demand for ATM cash transactions remains clear”.

The paper examines changes in the value and volume of monthly ATM cash withdrawals since 2015.

The research also found that the value of withdrawals has been increasing in line with higher rates of inflation.

“The amount withdrawn in June 2022 was 7pc higher than in September 2021, reflecting the percentage value increase in the Consumer Price Index,” the Central Bank said.

It has been found that the number of monthly ATM withdrawals has been rising since January last year.

The Central Bank study refers to Department of Finance-commissioned research from April that found that one in five Irish adults prefer to pay in cash in stores.

And 73pc of Irish adults use ATMs regularly, the Department of Finance research found.

Cash is more appealing than cards for many as it protects the privacy of its holder, it allows money to be held in person, as opposed to in a bank account, and it helps in budgeting by making it harder to overspend.

In Ireland, heavier usage of cash in payments is made by older age groups, working-class people, and those living in rural areas, the Central Bank said.

Before the pandemic the average ATM withdrawal was between €130 and €135, rising a bit over Christmas.

By June 2020 and May 2021, the average monthly range was €148 to €161, due to the fact that people made fewer withdrawals, but took out more money each time they used an ATM.

But the number of monthly ATM withdrawals has been rising since January 2021.

In that month, there were 5.23 million withdrawals, while the number in June 2022 was 7.95 million.

This is close to two thirds of the pre-pandemic average, the Central Bank said.