Concerns grow that Bank of Ireland is on the verge of shutting down a number of branches  

BANK of Ireland is reviewing its branch network, raising fears it is set to close branches in towns around the country.

The bank has 265 branches in towns and villages.

It comes as Ulster Bank’s parent is expected to announce on Friday whether or not it intends to remain in this market. The fear is that Ulster Bank is closing down here.

This, combined with the possibility of Bank of Ireland closing branches, would see some towns losing all physical banking activities.

An increasing switch to digital banking, particularly due to Covid-19 restrictions, has prompted Bank of Ireland boss Francesca McDonagh to look at culling the network.

Even a 10pc cut would see 26 branches shuttered.

The bank would not say how many branches could be closed.

It said: “Our operations are subject to ongoing review. We will provide an update on all aspects of our business at our annual results on March 1.”

Some 101 branches were shut temporarily at the start of the pandemic, mainly in rural areas.

A total of 83 have since reopened, but the operating hours are restricted in a number of these.

Branches in colleges, hospitals and airports have not reopened.

The Financial Services Union has warned that greater use of technology in favour of branch transactions should not be used as an excuse for wholesale closures of branches by the banks.

The bank has already been carrying out a strategic review in relation to 28 branches in the North.

However, the regulator there has asked it to reconsider any planned closures due to the impact it would have on vulnerable customers during the virus crisis.

The British owner of Ulster Bank, NatWest, is due to announce on Friday whether it is keeping the bank open here.

The fact that Ulster Bank’s parent is seriously considering closing or selling the bank has left its customers reeling. If it does close, it will happen over a six-year period.

The bank has 88 branches and 2,500 staff. It had loans outstanding of €20.5bn in June this year.

There are some €22bn of deposits, according to a banking analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, Eamonn Hughes.

He says the bank is the number three in the SME (small and medium sized enterprises) market, with a market share of around 20pc, and it has a strong corporate banking franchise.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said it would be a significant blow to the economy if Ulster Bank closes down.

Online Editors