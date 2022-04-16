| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Central Bank sits back as thousands of account holders are thrown to the wolves

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has admitted banks are not ready for the huge disruption that is coming. Photo: Vivek Prakash Expand

Close

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has admitted banks are not ready for the huge disruption that is coming. Photo: Vivek Prakash

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has admitted banks are not ready for the huge disruption that is coming. Photo: Vivek Prakash

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has admitted banks are not ready for the huge disruption that is coming. Photo: Vivek Prakash

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

It is becoming more apparent by the day that hundreds of thousands of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland customers are being thrown to the wolves.

The closures and the need for a massive switching exercise for current and deposit accounts will mean the largest movement of bank accounts in the history of the State.

More On Central Bank of Ireland

Most Watched

Privacy