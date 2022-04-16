Central Bank sits back as thousands of account holders are thrown to the wolves

It is becoming more apparent by the day that hundreds of thousands of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland customers are being thrown to the wolves.

The closures and the need for a massive switching exercise for current and deposit accounts will mean the largest movement of bank accounts in the history of the State.

About one million accounts are affected, with the potential for chaos highly likely.

Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and the head of consumer protection at CBI have both admitted that neither the closing banks nor the existing ones are ready for the massive disruption that is coming.

This means the impending departure of the two banks and the enforced closures of so many accounts has all the hallmarks of a mess in the making.

And yet this outcome has been entirely predictable.

We know the banks are closing but we are suffering from an information deficit as specifics on how people will find new homes for their accounts are in short supply

KBC Bank has been accused of showing contempt for its customers.

It issued a curt statement this week telling its customers they will have just 90 days from the time they get a letter from it to close their accounts.

The letters are due to go out from the start of June.

This is in contrast to Ulster Bank, which is giving the holders of the 900,000 current and deposit account holders with it six months to find a new home for day-to-day banking and savings.

Ulster Bank has 360,000 active personal current accounts in the Republic, 300,000 active deposit accounts and 70,000 business accounts.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) branded the tighter deadline for KBC customers “irresponsible”.

It said that giving customers 90 days to close their accounts, when at the same time it is nearly impossible to get a call answered from any of the main retail banks, demonstrated a complete disregard for their customers.

FSU secretary general John O’Connell questioned why the Central Bank was not intervening to ensure that realistic timelines are set and adhered to by both banks.

The problems for customers of both KBC and Ulster Bank in finding new accounts are myriad.

Larger players Bank of Ireland and AIB do not appear to want new current and deposit account customers.

In many cases, those wanting to open an account with these banks are being given appointments weeks, sometimes months, in advance.

Those seeking to transfer to a bank where they can avail of an overdraft need to have operated the new account for at least three months before they can apply for an overdraft.

Customers trying to move their banking are also finding that, to get an overdraft or a credit card, Central Bank rules mean that they have to undergo a credit-worthiness assessment.

They need to be assessed for “ability to repay” under the Bank’s Consumer Protection Code.

This means customers do not automatically get a credit card or an overdraft with a new current account.

And banks have failed to staff up sufficiently to cope with the massive demand for account opening.

Wait times when ringing a bank are frustratingly long.

The exception to this is Permanent TSB, which wants new accounts.

The Central Bank’s switching code is supposed to make the job much easier.

But many banks will not accept the word of a bank that someone wants to transfer their direct debit to a new bank, fearful of being in breach of the GDPR regulations.

The average customer affected has as many as 10 transactions per month coming out of their current accounts.

This means that around seven million separate direct debits, recurring card payments and credit transfers could be affected by the mass movement of customers to new payment providers.

Labour Party finance spokesman Ged Nash said: “I’m really concerned that banks aren’t ready.

“The evidence I’m getting from constituents is that they are facing waiting times getting new accounts properly up and running.

“This has the potential to be catastrophic if not handled properly. The Central Bank really needs to stand up for consumers.”

The Central Bank was asked about its failure to provide leadership on the mass account closures and switching.

It was also asked why it has no steering group made up of the closing banks, existing current account providers, direct debit originators, other regulators, and the Banking and Payments Federation.

The Central Bank was also asked why there has been no information/awareness campaign run by it.

And finally it was asked whether it had learned any lessons from its disastrous handling of the financial collapse, and its lack of focus on consumer protection.

Instead of answering the specific questions, the Central Bank issued a statement saying its focus was on customers.

It said it had set out its expectations of how banks should treat their customers “during this period of unprecedented change”.

“We are closely monitoring compliance with the expectations we have set and we are prepared to intervene further, if necessary, should this transition not proceed in line with those expectations.”

The regulator said the closures were a priority issue for it, and it had teams working across the Central Bank on the issue, and meeting industry groups.

This is to “ensure that all banks and their respective boards are identifying, managing and mitigating the risks that may arise from the withdrawals both from the perspective of the acquiring and departing institutions”, it said.

We were promised “intrusive regulation” by the Central Bank after the financial collapse more than a decade.

This was in recognition that the Central Bank’s light-touch, non-intrusive approach to banking regulation was a major contributory factor to the financial meltdown.

The Central Bank needs to recommit to intrusive regulation.

Otherwise the massive Ulster and KBC Bank account closures could be catastrophic for consumers.