Brink’s bet on cash goes sour as firm seeks redundancies

Brink’s, one of the biggest handlers of cash in Ireland, is cutting its workforce and restructuring its business for the second time in a year as consumers and businesses continue to favour electronic payments for daily transactions.

The company, which acquired AIB’s network of 500 non-branch ATMs in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, is eliminating security jobs from its headquarters in Dublin and its other three locations across the country.

At least 40 jobs are due to be cut in a voluntary redundancy programme, although a source within the company indicated up to half of the 500-person workforce could be under threat.

Last year 163 jobs were slashed at Brink’s as the company shuttered its depots in Cork, Galway and Waterford due to dramatically reduced demand for cash services during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

"The company announced a restructuring earlier this month which would have an impact on approximately 40 jobs across the business,” said Siptu organiser Ed Kenny, which represents Brink’s workers. “This is as a result of the ongoing implications of the pandemic and customer closures. The union is in negotiations at present with regard to the voluntary redundancy process which is in place in the organisation."

The most recent restructuring plans come amid rapid changes in how people pay for retail transactions, with the pandemic accelerating a longstanding trend toward contactless card payments over cash.

More than €26m in “tap” payments were made per day in Ireland in February, according to the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI). That was a 42pc increase over the same month in 2020, before coronavirus restrictions came into effect.

Meanwhile, ATM withdrawals declined 40pc year on year in the same month as shoppers continued to spurn cash while shifting a lot of their buying online, according to the Central Bank of Ireland’s latest statistical release on payments.

The three biggest banks in the Irish market – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank – have all disposed of their non-branch ATM networks in the last year, with Brink’s picking up AIB’s network and rival Euronet buying the other two.

Brink’s also made a big bet on cash management with its acquisition last March of G4S, the UK security and cash services firm, which expanded the US company’s global footprint in 17 countries, including Ireland.

However, for Brink’s Ireland that investment now looks to have soured as the company struggles with a structural decline in the need for its services.

Bank of Ireland, a customer of Brink’s, told investors last month that the banking industry had reached a tipping point in how people used its services, with a massive push towards digital and away from cash services. Another bank source said cash volumes had “plummeted” in the last year and were not expected to recover after the pandemic ends.

It is understood Brink’s is offering three weeks of pay for every year of service plus two weeks, with cap of 10 years.