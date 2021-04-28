| 6.7°C Dublin

Brink’s bet on cash goes sour as firm seeks redundancies

Covid and contactless have killed demand for cash Expand

Covid and contactless have killed demand for cash

Jon Ihle

Brink’s, one of the biggest handlers of cash in Ireland, is cutting its workforce and restructuring its business for the second time in a year as consumers and businesses continue to favour electronic payments for daily transactions.

The company, which acquired AIB’s network of 500 non-branch ATMs in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, is eliminating security jobs from its headquarters in Dublin and its other three locations across the country.

