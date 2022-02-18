Banks leave customers waiting for up to two hours to get through on phone

The Central Bank’s Colm Kincaid is demanding a better response from retail banks when customers call them. Photo: CBI

IT can take up to two hours for customers to get through to their bank on the phone.

The time it takes to get to get to speak to someone on the phone is unacceptably high, the regulator said.

People can be left waiting so long that up to half of them abandon the calls, the Central Bank said.

Others have had to hold for two hours before getting to speak to bank staff.

Retail banks AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB, KBC and Ulster Bank, have now been ordered to improve their phone services.

The findings come at a time when banks have been closing branches.

The Central Bank conducted a probe of last August of call-waiting times because of an expected surge in consumers contacting banks ahead of the withdrawal of KBC Bank and Ulster Bank from this market.

Some customers were forced to hold on the line for two hours before they got to speak to someone. This is not good enough, the regulator said.

Up to half of those trying to get through on one phone line gave up.

The probe found that a high number of customers abandon the calls because they are left waiting so long before they get to speak to a staff member.

Resourcing levels varied considerably across the retail banks and it is clear in some cases that resourcing for customer support phone lines was insufficient, the Central Bank said.

Average call waiting times on some customer support phone lines “were excessive and exceeded” agreements between the banks and the regulator.

But the Central Bank acknowledged that some banks have been experiencing unexpected spikes in demand on customer support phone lines that contributed to some of the excessive call wait times.

Banks blame staff being forced to work from home and Covid-related absences for the poor phone services.

The probe assessed call wait times, call abandonment rates and resourcing levels across the retail banks.

It was completed by the Central Bank in anticipation of an increase in customer engagement levels following the decision by KBC Bank Ireland and Ulster Bank to withdraw from the market.

It is expected that demand for customer services will increase over the coming months, as significant numbers of customers will have to switch banking services.

New director of consumer protection at the Central Bank, Colm Kincaid, said his regulatory staff have engaged directly with banks demanding “robust action plans” to ensure the level of customer service provided on support phone lines is sufficient to manage both normal call volumes and to deal with surge events.

“Given the importance of banking to our day-to-day lives, when we pick up the phone to a bank we need to get a prompt response and a good service.”

He said it was clear that concerns expressed on social and other media that banks need to improve their performance in this area.

He said this situation prompted an intervention from the Central Bank.

“This is even more important given the planned departure of two banks from the Irish market.”

Mr Kincaid said that the planned departures will mean that the demand for customer services will increase across the banking sector.

He said it is the responsibility of banks to ensure that they have sufficient resources in place to help consumers navigate this significant change in our banking market, including meeting demand from both existing and new customers.