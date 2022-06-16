Banks get the all-clear to launch new app to rival Revolut

Inez Cooper heads up Synch which aims to put legacy banks back in digital game but which challengers say is anti-competitive

THE main retail banks have been cleared by the State’s competition watchdog to set up a money-transfer app to rival Revolut.

The Synch payment system is aimed at allowing instant person-to-person payments on mobile phones.

It is understood the payment app will be called Yippay.

AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland created Synch Payments and had been attempting to get approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for almost two years now.

KBC Bank is a shareholder in the venture. Its plans to leave the market could see its shareholding replaced by An Post.

The credit unions are likely to become part of the new system.

CCPC clearance for the deal is controversial as the main banks are already dominant in this market. Objections to the banking joint venture were lodged by the likes of PayPal and Revolut.

Conditions have been attached to the CCPC approving the deal.

These include an instance that competitors like An Post and credit unions have to have access to it.

The CCPC said that in response to preliminary competition concerns it had got binding commitments from the banks that form Synch.

These involve Synch setting out objective eligibility criteria for any banks or other financial institutions that wish to become participants in the Synch mobile payments service.

Synch has also set out defined timelines for processing new applications by prospective licensees.

In addition, the parties have agreed to put in place: a governance structure including independent board members, which will allow Synch to operate with a greater level of independence from the founding shareholders.

Finally, Synch and the founding shareholders will be required to report to the CCPC on their compliance with the commitments on an annual basis.

The new app is being co-ordinated by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. Italian firm FinTech has been selected to provide the technology behind the service.

Synch aims to deliver a payment app that will allow those who sign up to send and make payments in real time.

This is a bid to take on challenger banks such as Revolut, Zumo, Bunq and Germany’s N26. The initial phase is expected to focus on consumer-to-consumer payments.

The retail banks here fear that if the challenger banks will continue to build up market share in payments, they will ultimately have a ready customer base for future lending and other financial products.

Co-founder and of banking app Revolut Vlad Yatsenko said in Dublin this month the company has almost two million customers in Ireland.

Questions have been asked about whether the Synch payments system is anti-competitive and whether allowing it will discourage new entrants to this market.

The Electronic Money Association, whose members include fast-growing Stripe and payment giant PayPal, submitted an objection to the competition commission here.

Other members of the Electronic Money Association include Amex, Facebook Payments, Revolut and Google Payments.

Managing director of Synch Payments Inez Cooper welcomed the approval from the competition.

“The approval secured today is only the beginning. Already, we have had lots of interest from acquirers, financial institutions and retailers who want to join our open platform.”

She said last year the system would open to all banks and payment providers.

“It is an open eco-system that we are planning. We will relish others coming on board.”

Synch could be now be launched by the end of the year for person-to-person payments after winning CCPC approval.