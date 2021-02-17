Bank of Ireland to refund 35,000 customers after mortgage blunder

BANK of Ireland is to refund thousands of customers after miscalculating their monthly mortgage payments.

It has also told a number of them their monthly repayments will have to rise after it miscalculated what they owe. Calculating interest is a basic task of a bank.

The bank is to write to 35,000 customers who were overcharged over a number of years.

The refunds are small, average €16 per customer.

However, around 11,500 of the overall number impacted will see an increase to their repayments, with the average rise €2.09 per month.

The bank said this is to ensure that the mortgage will be cleared by the maturity date.

Bank of Ireland has apologised and said it had been writing to the affected customers since last month and would be reimbursing them in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the bank said the monthly miscalculated amount was around 80c per customer, but the mistake had gone unnoticed for up to four years.

The overcharging incident was first reported by Virgin Media News.

“Some customers were recently informed that we had incorrectly calculated their monthly mortgage repayments.

“This meant that they were paying on average 0.80c extra each month and the average total reimbursement to customers is €16.35. We are notifying customers of this error, refunding them and apologising for the confusion,” the bank said.

It is just the latest in a string of blunders by banks in this market.

Last month AIB was forced to apologise to 6,000 of its customers after incorrectly reporting details on them to the Central Bank’s credit register.

Bank of Ireland, AIB’s subsidiary EBS, and Ulster Bank are among the institutions that have owned up to mistakes on customer credit records recently.

Before Christmas, Bank of Ireland had to write to thousands of customers to apologise for incorrectly reporting details of their loan transactions to the Central Bank’s credit register.

It said it will consider compensating those impacted by the blunder.

The bank made mistakes when reporting on payments being made on mortgages that have been restructured. Some 47,000 accounts were affected.

In June last year, EBS wrote to 16,000 mortgage holders to apologise after mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau (ICB), which is owned by the banks, as missing payments.

EBS said it since corrected the mistake.

Last February it emerged errors by the ICB had impacted the credit records of thousands of people.

The bureau insisted that no loan applications were affected by the errors, which have since been corrected.

