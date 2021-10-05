Bank of Ireland is closing 88 branches in the Republic. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

BANK of Ireland customers whose branch is closing can now do their transactions in a post office.

The bank and An Post said that a range of local banking services are now live at 923 post office locations around Ireland.

Some 88 Bank of Ireland branches in the Republic are due to close this week.

Bank of Ireland personal and SME customers can now make cash lodgements and withdrawals, and cheque lodgements at An Post locations.

The move will give a massive boost to the post office network, which has been under pressure due to declining populations in some rural areas.

An Post has a similar deal with AIB, which goes back some 20 years, and also has a tie-up to provide branch-type services in its post offices for Ulster Bank customers.

Bank of Ireland chief executive officer Gavin Kelly said: “We are delighted to see our partnership with An Post now operational in 923 locations around the country and in advance of the closure of any of our branches.

"Our customers do not have to make any changes in order to be able to avail of services at An Post locations and they will now be able to bank at about 1,100 locations nationwide.”

An Post managing director Debbie Byrne stressed that post offices are open six days a week.

Some of the Bank of Ireland branches that closed only offered customer transactions on a limited number of weekdays.

Bank of Ireland made the much-criticised announcement that it was closing 103 branches across the island of Ireland in March.

It blamed a drop in footfall into branches, insisting that this was happening before the lockdowns.

Chief executive Francesca McDonagh said at the time: “Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year on year. Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.”

Some 200 staff will be affected by the closures, however, Ms McDonagh said there will be no compulsory redundancies.

The Bank of Ireland CEO said these staff will be offered voluntary redundancy or will be redeployed to another branch or to work within its online services.

She said the closures are not a “cost take-out” and that three of four customers have not set foot in some of these locations in several years.

The bank said it has a helpline for over-65s and carers on 1800 946 146 affected by the branch closures. It is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.

