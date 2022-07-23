Bank chief may be confident and cerebral, but failure to see around corner has led to a public relations disaster

Back in 2007, when AIB chief executive Colin Hunt was leaving his job as a boom-era adviser to then finance minister Brian Cowen to work for Australian investment bank Macquarie, a young Fine Gael senator raised an objection.

Wasn’t Hunt facing a potential conflict of interest by skipping straight from the public service to the private sector? After all, his intimate knowledge of government strategy from his time in the Department of Finance could give his new employer an unfair advantage.

In the end, Hunt’s new role was cleared by the Outside Appointments Board, and he went on to have a successful banking career, landing the top job at Ireland’s largest lender in 2019.

Today, Paschal Donohoe – that Fine Gael senator back in 2007 – must be wondering if he misjudged Hunt all those years ago, because the political sophisticate he was assessing at the time was nowhere in evidence this week when AIB announced it was withdrawing cash services from 70 of its 170 remaining branches.

The decision was out of character for the famously astute chief executive, who hasn’t really put a foot wrong in his three years of running AIB.

On the contrary, he has gone from strength to strength in a bid to broaden the remit of the bank from basically a large building society with some corporate lending to something much more diverse and robust.

The list of accomplishments is impressive. He swooped on his old employer, Goodbody, when Bank of China pulled out in 2020; he tied up a potentially lucrative joint venture with Irish Life in the same year; and, more recently, he agreed two big deals to buy Ulster Bank loan books. Meanwhile, he is overseeing a slow but steady reduction in the State’s majority stake in the bank.

He’s clearly a banking leader who works at a high tempo and with a certain amount of commercial aggression. Perhaps that’s where he slipped up this week.

Those who know Hunt speak of a supremely confident, cerebral man who not only thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but much of the time probably is.

His intellectual pedigree is certainly impressive, having completed his PhD in Trinity under the supervision of Philip Lane, now the chief economist at the European Central Bank. Yet some former colleagues push back at the notion that Hunt is somehow aloof, recalling instead a generous mentor who set a strong example for analytical rigour.

That tension can be felt in the branch debacle, for while there is a rational economic argument for moving away from cash, Hunt clearly underestimated the emotional impact of the blunt decision in communities that already feel neglected by the institutions that are meant to serve them.

Not being able to see around that particular corner has led to an unmitigated public relations disaster for the bank. Not even the record-breaking €97.5m tracker mortgage fine levied against AIB by the Central Bank last month generated as much negative attention.

Incredibly, the bank’s statement yesterday about walking back the decision repeated the head/heart error. It leads not with an apology, not with a retraction, but with 127 words of justification before acknowledging the “public unease”.

That’s a polite way of (finally) saying: “I lost the support of the Taoiseach.” Micheál Martin could see from Singapore what Hunt was evidently blind to in Molesworth Street.

Paschal Donohoe was quick with a statement supporting AIB’s decision not to proceed with the proposed changes, having been caught out by Martin’s intervention.

Notably, the statement contained a reference to the retail banking review that is currently under way in the Department of Finance, clearly signalling that Hunt should have waited for the minister’s recommendations in November before making such a bold

solo move.

Ironically, the review process has already turned up some interesting nuggets for consideration. One thing that has come through loud and clear in the department’s research so far? People really value cash services at their local branch.