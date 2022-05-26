All post offices to allow AIB customers to lodge cheques

AIB customers will be lodge cheques in all 900 post offices.

AIB is introducing a new system that will allow personal and business customers to lodge cheques into their bank account at all 900 post offices.

Up to now the service was only available at 145 post offices.

However, AIB customers will have to contact the bank to get a book of lodgement slips to use the new cheque-lodging system at post offices.

Cheque usage is still heavy in this country, despite it being an expensive way of making and receiving a payment.

There were 20 million payments made using cheques last year, according to recent figures from the Banking and Payments Federation.

AIB said it is introducing a new system where An Post will facilitate customer cheque lodgements across all 900 post offices from June.

The previous service was only available in 145 post offices.

“Customers should order a book of personalised barcoded lodgement slips and can collect an AIB cheque lodgement bag in the post office or an AIB branch to use this service.

“The lodgement slip book can be organised at an AIB branch or by phone on 0818 303 568.”

This is similar to a system introduced by Bank of Ireland last summer.

Bank of Ireland said cheque lodgements are accepted in all An Post locations once the customer has the correct lodgement book.

All books ordered from July last year have the barcode needed to lodge via An Post.

Using cheques is expensive.

Stamp duty works out at 50c a cheque.

Most banks charge 30c for what they call a paper transaction every time they cash a cheque.

This means that writing just one cheque a week will cost €40 a year.

Cheques reached a new low last year, with a volume of 20 million payments.

This was down 15pc on 2020 and less than half the number seen as recently as 2017, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Instead there has been a surge in the use of contactless payments.

They rocketed by 48pc last year, a trend which is expected to continue.

Consumers continue to reduce their use of cash and increase both their online spending and use of contactless payments in physical stores, the banking body said earlier this year.

According to the European Central Bank and the Bank for International Settlements, Ireland is one of the few countries where cheques are still regularly used.

Cheques are also used by consumers in Canada, Cyprus, France, Portugal, Singapore, the UK and the US.