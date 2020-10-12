AIB to cut a string of deposit rates to zero and impose negative rates on more firms

AIB is to cut a string of personal savings rates to zero, and has told small firms it is changing the terms and conditions of their accounts to allow it to impose negative rates on them in future.

The move has heightened fears that personal customers will be next to be charged negative interest rates.

Large firms are already charged negative interest rates by AIB, with wealthy individuals recently told by the bank they will soon be charged for big deposits.

AIB will reduce savings rates for personal customers to zero on most of its deposit accounts from January 12 next.

This means the likes of the Online Notice Deposit 21 account will have its savings rate reduced from 0.02pc to 0pc from early next year.

Ten different deposit accounts will have a 0pc rate from January.

The only ones that will continue to pay some interest are the Online Saver, Youth Savings, and Youth/Junior Saver.

In a letter to customers, the bank blamed what it said were “exceptionally low” global interest rates.

Last month EBS, which is a subsidiary of AIB, became the first bank in the Irish market to introduce a cap on customer savings.

The move reflects the fact that banks are charged negative interest rates by the European Central Bank for depositing money with it, but it is also seen as a sign of distress for the banking sector in this country.

EBS wrote to its customers to tell them that its general savings account, known as Instant Access, will be limited to two accounts per person.

And the aggregate balance in the two accounts may not exceed €500,000 from November 24 next.

AIB has now told customers known as micro-businesses that it is changing the terms and conditions of their deposit accounts to allow it impose negative rates in the future.

Micro-businesses are defined as firms with less than 10 employees or with annual revenues of less than €2m.

The changes will allow AIB to charge these firms negative rates on deposits of more than €1m.

Customers will be given 60 days’ notice of any rate changes, under Central Bank rules.

AIB has already been charging negative rates to businesses with more than €3m on deposit.

And it is also set to charge high-net-worth individuals negative rates if they have more than €3m on deposit.

The bank is understood to be planning to lower the threshold to €1m for firms and wealthy individuals next year, which will impact thousands more depositors.

Credit unions are already charged 1.1pc in interest for depositing money with AIB.

Asked if households with savings would be next to be hit with negative rates, the bank said: “AIB has successfully insulated 99pc of our customers during a sustained period of European negative interest rates.

“We continue to do so, while keeping our pricing for large deposits under constant review.”

Irish and European banks have been expanding the categories of customers being charged negative rates on deposits.

They blame the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) has imposed negative rates on surplus cash banks deposit with it for the last six years.

The ECB deposits rate is minus 0.5pc. The policy has been part of an effort by the ECB to get banks to lend more in order to boost the economy, but critics say it has had limited success.

