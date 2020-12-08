Bank writes apology to 47,000 customers over incorrect reports on mortgage details

Bank of Ireland has written to thousands of customers to apologise for incorrectly reporting details of their loan transactions to the Central Bank’s credit register.

The bank made mistakes when reporting on payments being made on mortgages that have been restructured. Some 47,000 accounts were affected.

It said it will consider compensating those impacted by the blunder.

Files from the bank sent to the Central Credit Register (CCR) mixed up the length of time the bank had allowed mortgage holders, who are under pressure to repay their loans, to pay interest only.

Some mortgages that have had repayments rescheduled were not recorded as being restructured at all, on the official credit database.

Typically, the errors occurred over a two-year period.

The lender said: “Bank of Ireland is writing to customers to apologise for an error we made in relation to the CCR.

The issue involved loans which had been restructured, for example where the term of the loan was extended or where the customer was paying interest only for a period of time.”

The bank said the error relates to the restructure being reported incorrectly or not reported to the CCR, and there are around 47,000 loan agreements involved.

It said it believes the number of customers adversely impacted to be small. Four customer complaints have been made to date.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience to any of our customers from this error,” it said.

The CCR is a national database of credit agreement information operated by the Central Bank. Lenders, such as Bank of Ireland, send reports to the database each month.

One of the bank letters apologising for the mistakes, seen by this publication, contains an apology and says the information relating to the customer has since been corrected.

There have been a number of errors made by banks in how they report to the register.

This time last year, mistakes by Ulster Bank in data it sent to the CCR, resulted in some customers having their data accessed multiple times in error. In June this year, EBS wrote to 16,000 mortgage holders to apologise after mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau (ICB), which is owned by the banks, for missing payments.

The lender, part of the AIB Group, said it since corrected the mistake.

In February it emerged there was a blunder in the reporting to the ICB that impacted the credit records of thousands of people.

The bureau insisted that no loan applications were impacted because of the errors, which have since been corrected.

Although the Central Bank has the official credit register, the CCR, the banks still refer to the ICB, which is controlled by them.

Records held by the ICB are crucial when a consumer is being assessed for a loan, mortgage, car finance, credit cards, and other financial products.

It is used by 300 Irish lenders, making it one of the most sensitive repositories of financial data in the country.

The CCR has been established under the Credit Reporting Act 2013 and lenders are obliged to comply in making borrowers information available. Its creation was recommended by the International Monetary Fund after it bailed out the State.

Irish Independent