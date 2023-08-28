Bank of Ireland to increase interest rate paid on savings

Lender is the first Irish bank to respond to Government criticism ECB rate hikes not passed on

Bank of Ireland has become the first bank to react to sustained Government pressure for an increase in deposit rates.

Rates are to rise from September 8.

Politicians including Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Further Education Minister Simon Harris have heavily criticised banks for only partially passing on European Central Bank interest rate increases to savers, meaning they are turning huge profits on depositors’ funds.

Now Bank of Ireland has increased the rate on its SuperSaver deposit product from 2pc to 3pc for the initial 12-month period.

After the initial 12 months, a rate of 2pc will apply on balances up to €30,000.

Previously the rate reverted to 1pc.

The new rate is available for new and existing customers.

The bank said existing customers don’t need to take any action, as the new rate will automatically apply.

The rate on the MortgageSaver accounts is to be increased to 2pc. It was previously 1pc on balances up to €15,000.

A rate of 0.50pc (previously 0.01pc) will apply on balances above €15,000.

On the Regular Saver account the rate is to be increased to 2pc (previously 1pc) on balances up to €12,000.

A rate of 0.50pc (previously 0.01pc) will apply on balances above €12,000.

And Bank of Ireland said those saving on its new Six month, One year and Two year Term Deposit accounts will be able to get access of up to 10pc of the initial balance without penalty.

A rate of 1.5pc will apply to the Six Month Term Deposit, while a rate of 2pc will apply to One and Two Year Term Deposits.

These are- available to both personal and business customers.

The 31 day Notice interest rate to be increased to 1pc (previously 0.5pc). Available for new and existing personal and business customers (existing customers don’t need to take any action, new rate will automatically apply).

And the rate on Demand Deposits is to to be increased to 0.10pc (previously 0pc).

Susan Russell, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said: “Since the ECB started to increase rates last year, we have made a number of improvements to our savings products. These latest changes will increase our SuperSaver to a market leading 3pc.

“Customers are telling us that they want a term account, but also the security of some access to cash in the event of an unexpected expense.

“The addition of the 10% access feature to our Term Deposit accounts and our improved rate for 31 Day Notice Accounts provides access to savings and competitive rates,” she said.

Last week Mr McGrath had said deposit rate rises were “commercial decisions for the banks” but added that “the market conditions are such that such increases are justified… I certainly expect and anticipate that we will see improvements in the rates being paid over the weeks ahead.”

He said: “While the banks have not fully passed on the increases in interest rates to mortgage holders, they have passed on even less of the increase in the ECB interest rate to savers and depositors.

“I do think that mismatch will now be addressed. We will see progress on that over the coming weeks,” he said.