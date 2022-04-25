Bank of Ireland to deploy 500 extra staff to cope with switching surge

BANK of Ireland is putting extra staff and a range of supports in place to help people switching bank accounts to it.

It comes as more than a million Ulster Bank and KBC Bank customers face chaos as they try to switch accounts while the two institutions leave Ireland.

People seeking a new bank are being blocked from opening a credit card account and getting an overdraft facility.

Read More

Bank of Ireland is putting 500 additional banking staff in place to handle new account openings.

The two departing banks are selling their mortgages and other loans but the current and deposit accounts are not part of the sales and are being closed down.

Ulster Bank and KBC have begun to write to their customers warning them to switch their accounts.

Bank of Ireland is also putting in place a dedicated phone line, an online hub, and a range of tools and templates to help consumers make the move.

The bank said that of the 500 additional personnel will be put in place to support the opening of new current accounts, 420 of which are temporary contract positions with the remaining 80 being redeployed from other parts of the bank.

So far, over 350 of these resources are in place with activity underway to fill the remaining roles.

A new dedicated online hub has been developed to guide customers as to how to close their existing current account, open a new account, make changes to regular payments, and apply for credit products such as overdrafts.

Templates for letters to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) direct debit originators, payroll change instruction letters to employers, and credit payment redirection forms have also been developed to help consumers navigate the process, Bank of Ireland said.

An appointment form is available so customers can make an appointment to open an account, for those who need to do so in a branch.

A dedicated phone line has also been put in place at 0818 200 374 to support account opening.

There has been huge criticism of the Central Bank and the Department of Finance which have been accused of having a hands off approach to the massive account closures and were called on to do more to stop the closures turning into a “disaster”.

Director of Everyday Banking at Bank of Ireland Henry Dummer said that far this year the bank has opened 81pc more current accounts than the same period last year.

“We expect that trend to continue over the remainder of this year and into 2023 as the exiting banks roll out their phased approach of contacting customers.”

He warned that since the introduction of new EU regulations concerning payments, direct debit originators (including utility companies, telecoms providers, and other service providers) are now responsible for updating their customer account details on existing direct debit mandates.

This means that some direct debit originators will not accept instruction from third parties, such as exiting banks, and will only accept instructions to change bank account details from the customer.

“In order to minimise consumer inconvenience, managing the changing of large numbers of accounts will therefore require the ongoing engagement of the wider business community as their customers prepare to change their bank account provider,” Mr Dummer said.