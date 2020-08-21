Bank of Ireland to change fee structure for current account customers

About one in 10 customers are set to lose out

Bank of Ireland is introducing a string of changes to its charging regime for its current accounts.

The move will mean some paying more, but the bank insists that the majority of its customers will benefit from the changes.

The bank is replacing some 26 fees that can be imposed on customers with a flat monthly fee of €6 for all.

About one in 10 customers are set to lose out as these people are able to avoid transaction fees by keeping a balance of €3,000 in their current account at all times.

Another 30pc of customers who have low levels of transactions will also end up paying more.

The bank is also making Google Pay available to its customers, after months of delays in introducing that option.

And customers will be able to apply for a current account in minutes with new digital account opening process, the bank claimed.

Bank of Ireland said the changes to its charging set-up to a flat-fee model will allow for unlimited contactless payments and ATM use.

But there will be a new monthly fee of €6 that will be imposed on all customer current accounts.

The new arrangements take effect from November 23.

At the moment all customers pay a €5 maintenance every three months.

Currently people who can keep at least €3,000 in their account can avoid transactions charges being added to the quarterly fee.

That system will no longer be in place.

The bank said it was now simplifying the system.

Everyone will pay €6 a month but they will no longer incur individual bank charges, such as the 1c for every contactless payment, or fees for debit card chip and PIN transactions, and debit card online transactions.

The changes mean will mean the removal of the referral fee for unpaid direct debits and standing orders. This is €12.70 per item.

Transaction fees will be avoided even for those can’t keep €3,000 in the account.

The bank said it will continue to provide free banking for seniors, students and graduates.

Also announced is a new digital process to allow current accounts to be opened.

Customers will be able to complete their application digitally and upload any supporting documentation in less than 10 minutes using their mobile phone, the bank said.

Bank of Ireland personal customers will also be able to add their credit and debit cards to Google Pay next week.

Google Pay allows Android smartphone users to make contactless payments for point-of-sale transactions using their phone.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the new all-in-one free structure makes the bank’s charges far easier to understand, more competitive, and means there should be no more bill shock every time customers receive their current account fees and charges statement.

Chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s Retail Ireland division Gavin Kelly said the changes were about making personal accounts easier to get, easier to understand and easier to use.

“Taking the complexity out of everyday banking will help our customers to be more aware and in control of what they spend, save and plan for.”

It comes as AIB is planning to plough ahead with controversial moves to introduce transaction fees in the autumn for customers who have been able to avoid them up to now.

The bank caved in to sustained pressure in March and said it would give its customers a break by holding off on the fees move during the pandemic.

But in May it told investors that it plans to introduce the changes, which will mean huge numbers of customers being charged transaction fees, and a 1c charge for using contactless cards.

