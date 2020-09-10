Bank of Ireland systems issue means thousands denied payments

A NEW payments systems issue has impacted Bank of Ireland customers this morning.

This has meant some customers have not received wages and social welfare payments into their accounts.

The bank would not say how many customers are impacted by the IT outage but it is understood to be thousands.

A spokesperson for the bank said it was working on a solution for the problem.

“We are aware that some customers have reported some transactions not posting on their accounts.

“We are working to rectify the issue as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

This is just the latest IT systems failure to impact banks in this country.

In November Bank of Ireland was forced to apologise to its customers after it was hit with an IT outage for a second day in a row, in a development that left customers fuming.

ATMs, the mobile app, online system 365online and Business Online were all out of action.

That month Ulster Bank's Anytime Banking, Bankline and mobile app faced intermittent problems.

And AIB experienced disruption to its online services recently.

Banking experts said IT systems were in need of major investment. This is happening now, but for years there was little spent on the systems in the wake of the financial crash over a decade ago.

Online Editors