Bank of Ireland issues warning on phishing text

Bank of Ireland has warned customers about a phishing text message which it says has been sent out.

The bank said it would never send customs a text asking them to closure personal information, and that any consumers that received such a message should delete it.

In a tweet the bank said: “We are aware of a smishing/fraudulent SMS which has been sent. Bank of Ireland would never send an SMS asking you to disclose any of your personal information. Please delete this SMS and do not follow any links.”

A statement from the bank added that fraudulent text messages are becoming more and more commonplace, with new versions appearing almost daily.

"We send regular alerts to customers to advise them to be vigilant. They are not genuine and have not been sent by Bank of Ireland.

Bank of Ireland is extremely vigilant in its cyber security monitoring, and will never text a customer asking them to update or provide their online banking information. Any customer receiving a text looking for these details should delete it from their mobile device immediately."

