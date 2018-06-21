Bank of Ireland customers hit with debit card problem

CUSTOMERS of Bank of Ireland have been hit with a problem using their debit cards.

The bank said around one in seven customers were finding their cards refused when they use them to pay at point-of-sale machines.

There are also difficulties for some customers using their cards to withdraw money from ATM (automatic teller machines). Holiday makers reported being stuck abroad and unable to use their debit cards or withdraw cash with them.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said: “Bank of Ireland is leaving customers high and dry again as ATM and point-of-sale transactions are failing for some. “There are reports of Irish people abroad who can’t pay hotel bills and are now in danger of missing their flights. Sort it out. This is happening all to often.”

Bank of Ireland said: “We’re aware some customers are having intermittent issues with debit card point of sale and ATM transactions. “Credit cards should be working. We are investigating this and will provide an update asap. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

It comes weeks after a melt-down of the Visa payments system that saw people unable to use Visa debit and credit cards in this country and across Europe.

