BANK of Ireland has apologised after customers were hit with a problem using their debit cards earlier today.

Bank of Ireland apologises after customers hit with debit card problem as they say issue is resolved

The bank reassured customers that the issue has now been resolved.

They said in a statement on Twitter this evening: "We’re confirming all of our Visa debit cards are now working normally for all point of sale chip & pin transactions and for withdrawals at all ATMs. "We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Earlier, the bank said around one in seven customers were finding their cards refused when they use them to pay at point-of-sale machines. There are also difficulties for some customers using their cards to withdraw money from ATM (automatic teller machines).

Holiday makers reported being stuck abroad and unable to use their debit cards or withdraw cash with them. Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said: “Bank of Ireland is leaving customers high and dry again as ATM and point-of-sale transactions are failing for some.

“There are reports of Irish people abroad who can’t pay hotel bills and are now in danger of missing their flights. Sort it out. This is happening all too often.” It comes weeks after a melt-down of the Visa payments system that saw people unable to use Visa debit and credit cards in this country and across Europe.

