Bank customers warned about surge in fraud attempts

BANK customers have been warned about a new wave of fraudulent text messages in circulation.

The scammers are attempting to use the card details of customers to set up Apple Pay and Google Pay accounts.

Bank of Ireland said it has experienced a spike in these smishing scams where fraudsters send fake text messages appearing to be from delivery services including An Post or Government agencies including the HSE and Revenue.

Customers who click the links in the text messages are then directed to fake websites where they are asked for their card or online banking login details.

Fraudsters use these details to set up Apple Pay and Google Pay on the customer’s card or to set up the customer’s online banking on a new device.

If the customer gives away the genuine “one-time passcode” sent by Bank of Ireland to confirm the set-up, the fraudster can then access the customer’s account.

The bank said that it has seen a 50pc rise in the number of smishing cases its fraud prevention team has detected.

Typically, customers get a message pretending to come from An Post that says: “Your parcel is ready for delivery. Please pay the outstanding charge on this link…”

Other messages pretend to come from the HSE saying: “You’ve been a close contact of someone with Covid.

Please follow the instructions here to order a test…”

If the customer clicks on the link they are brought to a fake website that gives them some personal information and their credit or debit card number.

The fraudster will then use the customer’s card details to set up Apple Pay or Google Pay account.

The customer then gets a genuine one-time passcode from Bank of Ireland to confirm Apple Pay or Google Pay set-up, but then gives away the code to the fraudster on the phishing website.

Where customers have stopped part of the way through the scam process, they may then get a phone call claiming to be from Bank of Ireland in an attempt to get banking details and the one-time passcode, the bank said.

Those calls will often look like they are coming from genuine Bank of Ireland numbers as the fraudster can spoof the number that appears in your display.

Head of fraud at Bank of Ireland Edel McDermott said: “Fraudsters tend to use a range of tactics that have been the subject of regular warnings for some time.

“When a new variation on a familiar theme crops up, this is a cause for real concern, and we are warning customers to be extra vigilant.

“Text messages appearing to be from third parties like delivery companies or Government agencies should be treated with caution and verified accordingly.”

The bank has advised customers not to click on links or respond to any SMS text messages which are designed to appear as if sent by the bank or other businesses and service providers.

Ms McDermott said Bank of Ireland will never send customers a text with a link to a website that asks for online banking login details or any one-time passcodes that it has sent out.

Anyone who thinks they may have given away any of their banking details should call Bank of Ireland’s 24/7 freephone line at 1800 946 764 immediately.