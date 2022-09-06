Bank customers fear new moves  to restrict access to cash services

The Government and the Central Bank have a responsibility to ensure people continue to have access to cash, respondents have told researchers.

But most people fear banks will continue to try to curtail cash services.

Just 6pc of people believe banks will retain cash services indefinitely, according to a survey commissioned by the Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), a representative body for the community-owned lenders.

It comes after AIB was forced into an embarrassing U-turn when it attempted to withdraw cash services at 70 branches.

There is some evidence that cash use has recovered since the pandemic when people were encouraged to stop using notes for fear of infection and were asked to make contactless payments.

And a new TikTok trend has seen young people using more cash as a way to save money.

“Cashstuffing” sees younger people withdrawing more cash on a regular basis.

They work out their weekly budget and separate their cash into separate physical folders, each allocated to a different use.

While online banking apps offer ways to budget people’s savings, those who swear by the cashstuffing trend say using physical money changes your approach to spending.

It is a tried and tested budgeting method that has been given new popularity by social media where posts about it have been viewed 500 million times.

The CUDA survey, which was undertaken by iReach, found that a majority of people believe the buck stops with Government and Central Bank to ensure cash-banking in local communities continues.

However, six out of 10 people anticipate cash services in banks will eventually be removed.

Chief executive of CUDA Kevin Johnson said many people feel we are on borrowed time in terms of the rollout of digital banking and the withdrawal of face-to-face banking services.

He said this was evident from the fact that 60pc of respondents feel that AIB’s decision to retain cash services is only temporary.

“There are many sides to the argument – some people will argue that digital is the way forward and a cashless society is the next logical step,” he said.

“Others will maintain that a solely digital-based banking system would only serve a certain sector of society, would skip a large swathe of people who don’t have the requisite skillset to adopt it and leave the economy over-exposed to a major cyber-attack.”

A recent report from consultants at McKinsey estimated cash operations account for between 5pc and 10pc of total bank operating costs.

Mr Johnson said statistics from Eurostat discovered there are 275,000 people in Ireland over the age of 65 who do not use the internet.

“That’s a hugely significant demographic and sector of our society,” he said.

"Most of these people require access to banking services and, expressly, to cash banking services and a walk-in branch.”

Mr Johnson said the prospect of national banking service providers orientating their business development in such a way as to potentially disempower more than a quarter of a million people requires serious consideration at Government level.

