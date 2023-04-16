Aviva pays out record €119m, with €48m of that for income protection customers

The main reason for income protection claims were psychological issues

Aviva Life & Pensions, one of Ireland’s leading insurers, paid out a record €118.6m to customers with life cover, specified illness policies and income protection last year.

A full 5pc of the income protection claims came from people unable to work because of long Covid or because of complications arising from Covid.

The company’s payout in 2022 to life, specified illness and income protection customers was up 11pc from 2021, when Aviva paid out €106.5m on policies. About 2,000 of the 2,628 claimants who received payments last year held income protection policies, with Aviva paying out €48m to those customers.

For the third year in a row, the main medical reason for income protection claims was psychological issues, accounting for 26pc of claims, followed by orthopaedic issues at 22pc.

While psychological issues were the main reason for claims by female customers, at 30pc compared to 20pc for men, claims for orthopaedic issues were higher among men, at 29pc, than for women, at 17pc.

“A key finding from a recent survey of approximately 700 workers across the country conducted by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva showed that 59pc considered themselves to be stressed,” said Siocha Costello from Aviva.

“This is clearly a worrying statistic and reflects the growth in psychological issues as the number one medical reason for income protection claims, particularly among women. The primary causes of stress, as reported, included money worries (69pc), work problems (59pc), concerns for other family members (31pc), and health issues (27pc).”

A total of 157 customers who were diagnosed with a specified illness were paid €14.2m in 2022, up from a payout of €10m to 126 customers the previous year. Aviva also paid out €56.4m on 471 death-benefit claims.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

