Aviva Life & Pensions paid out more than €100m in death benefit claims

Aviva Life & Pensions, one of Ireland's biggest insurers, paid out just over €100m in life claims in 2019, down from €104m in 2018.

The company paid 2,168 claimants compared to 2,186 in 2018 across its death benefit, specified illness and income protection policies last year. The average age of income protection claimants was 46 years, with almost 50pc of them under the age of 50 at the time of the claim.

The company paid 430 death benefit claims, a drop of just six claims on the previous year, amounting to €45m in total, compared to €49m in 2018. The largest claim pay-out of €1.3m, of which there were two claims of that amount. The leading causes of claims continues to be cancer, cardiac and respiratory issues.

Some 138 claimants were paid €12.4m. That was also down on 2018 when 152 claimants were paid €12.7m.

The average age of female claimants was 49 with breast cancer accounting for 45pc of those claims and other cancers representing 31pc. Some 60pc of claims from men were cancer related, while 25pc of them had suffered cardiac issues. The average age of male claimants was 53.

"A long-term illness or period of time out of work can mean real financial hardship and add to the stress caused to those effected," said Richard Jones, head of Aviva Life & Pensions.

In the past year, the company paid out €45m to over 1,600 claimants, with 29pc experiencing orthopaedic issues. Some 22pc of those who claimed suffered psychological issues, whilst 15pc suffered some form of cancer, although the number of those recorded last year reduced by 5pc.

"We continue to see significant volumes of claims across our protection products of life, specified illness and income protection on an ongoing basis," said Jones.

"The old adage of 'it will never happen to me' unfortunately does happen for many and, for those who have the foresight to protect themselves, save both themselves and their families the additional burden of financial woes. Our youngest claimant over the period was only 26 years of age and the oldest, only 64 years of age.

"When we looked at average ages, male claimants were 51 years of age whilst women claimants were younger at 45 years," he added.

"Our experienced claims team are there to support our customers when things go wrong and to help them when they need us most.

"In 2019 we paid out €3,000 per month on average to customers who had income protection policies with us and the average total payment per claimant over a three-year period was €100,000," said Jones.

Sunday Indo Business