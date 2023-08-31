Average new rent in Dublin hits €2,102 – with a sharp drop in number of new tenancies

Pace of rent increases across the country has intensified, latest RTB data shows

Average new rents in Dublin have shot up to a record €2,102 a month, beyond the Greater Dublin Area new rent is averaging €1,133.

Nationally, rent for new tenancies were up 8.9pc in the 12 months to the end of March, according to the latest rent index for new agreements from the Residential Tenancies Board. In the first three months of 2023 rents are up 2.5pc nationally, with Dublin once again the cockpit of increases.

The data shows a sharp drop in the number of newly registered tenancies – down 8.2pc during the first three months of the year, an indication that the already undersupplied rental market is getting tighter.

The data shows rises right across the country in the rental prices of newly registered tenancies, with the pace of increases running higher than last year.

In the first three months of 2023, the annualised rental inflation hit the highest it has been since 2017.

Based on the Rent Pressure Zone criteria, Ennis Local Electoral Area and the Local Authority administrative areas of: Kilkenny County Council; Limerick City and County Council; and, Waterford City and County Council have all been designated by the Minister as Rent Pressure Zones.