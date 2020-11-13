Average Irish person now ‘worth’ €166k

The impact of Covid-19 has been to make households wealthier while the State sunk €14bn deeper into debt, according to the Central Bank’s Quarterly Financial Accounts.

House prices, a savings glut since the beginning of the pandemic and repayment of mortgages over the past decade has pushed the wealth of the average Irish person to a record €166,000, according to the figures from the Central Bank.

Those numbers are massively skewed depending on factors such as home ownership and age, however.

The research itself includes a note that the measures may not reflect underlying experiences of individual households or describe the distribution of wealth.

Private sector debt – that of households and businesses – has continued a downward trend through the pandemic, which has also seen a large rise in deposits.

In contrast, government debt increased by €14.3bn to stand at €252bn at mid year – a record high.

Household net worth rose in the second three months of the year, up 2.9pc, or €23bn, to a high of €817bn, following a decline the previous quarter.

This equates to €166,051 per person. Its based on a big rise in savings and more mortgages being paid off, even though the value of homes did not change.

While households have suffered higher unemployment this year and pay is down €2bn across the economy during the quarter, that was more than made up by a €4.4bn rise in social transfers (PUP) and wage subsidies (TWSS) alongside a fall in spending per capita. Household debt has decreased by 36pc, or €72bn, since its peak of €202bn in 2008.

