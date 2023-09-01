Avant Money pushes up mortgage rates in response to ECB

Fast-growing mortgage lender Avant Money is to put up some of its lending rates in response to repeated increases in European interest rates.

The lender is increasing the interest by 0.25 percentage points on its three, four and five-year fixed rates.

Its variable rate is going up by the same percentage.

However, there is no change to its innovate One Mortgage offering which allows borrowers to fix the rate for the lifetime of their mortgage.

The rates for One Mortgage will continue to be as low as 3.95pc, one of the cheapest in the market.

The new rates will be effective from Monday, but those who have already applied have until September 29 to draw down their mortgage at the pre-increase rates.

The five-year fixed rate for a borrower with an 80pc loan to value will go to 4.10pc. The three-year rate for a borrower with a 90pc loan to value will be 4.05pc.

Head of mortgages at Avant Money Brian Lande said: “Our One Mortgage product which allows customers to fix their rate for the duration of the mortgage is now priced at a similar or lower level to shorter fixed rates available on the market.

“This offers a real alternative to customers seeking absolute certainty of their future mortgage repayments, knowing their monthly repayments will never change.”

There is no immediate change for existing Avant Money customers, Mr Lande said.

In May, Avant Money reduced the rates it charges on the One Mortgage product.

It was the only lender to cut any mortgage rate since the flurry of rises kicked off by the European Central Bank (ECB) last summer.

Across all lenders the interest rate on new mortgages has hit its highest level in years and is expected to rise even more in the coming months.

At 4.04pc, the average interest rate on a new mortgage in Ireland rose significantly from 3.84pc in May, according to recent figures from the Central Bank.

The 0.20 percentage point jump in June was the second-biggest increase in the Eurozone.

Mortgage rates fell slightly in several countries, but continue to rise here.

Despite the big month-on-month jump, rates in Ireland remain relatively competitive compared to the rest of the Eurozone for the time being.

There have been a string of mortgage rate rises in the past few months in this country, but mainstream lenders have not passed on all the nine ECB rate rises since last year as they compete hard for first-time buyer business.

Some of the biggest rate rises are being imposed on people who are trapped with vulture funds. They are being charged rates of 8pc, with some now paying rates as high as 10pc.

Around 32,000 borrowers whose loans have been sold to vulture funds have experienced financial difficulties, according to the Central Bank.