Ask the expert: Good debt, bad debt – and where to find help

Being in debt has implications far beyond money.

You can feel like you’re just moving money from pillar to post and not really getting anywhere. Indeed, ‘Pillar to Post’ is the name of research from the Free Legal Advice Centre (FLAC) looking at how debt affects people and what supports are in place to help.

CSO figures reveal half of all households find it difficult to make ends meet, with lone parents, the disabled and unemployed most likely to suffer. This week, I’m looking at debt – the good kind, and the type that can find you in a never-ending spiral.

The good news, is that there is help out there, and thankfully, far less shame and stigma about accessing it.

Mortgages

A home loan is the best example of ‘good’ debt. It has an asset to back it, usually valued at more than the borrowings, and it is sold over a very long time at low interest.

People do worry about ‘getting the mortgage down’ but in reality it is a free loan. With inflation tipping 9pc and interest rates of 3pc, the debt is being worn away quickly naturally, even by just making your regular payments.

The issue arises when you can’t meet those repayments. There is some legacy debt from the Celtic tiger, but most have returned to service their mortgages or found debt solutions. Arrears fell by 2,071 households before the summer with just 4.4pc (31,645) of all domestic mortgages in arrears over 90 days, according to the Central Bank. Some 38pc have been unpaid for more than five years, and 75pc of these are now with non-bank servicers (so-called vulture funds).

The problem is that these entities are now increasing rates and that can create a slew of new indebtedness as these customers cannot switch their loans.

Mortgage debt is rarely in isolation and the Insolvency Service does a really great job in helping those who are in this position; 95pc of people get to stay in their home.

Help: Contact MABS in the first instance, and see backontrack.ie for solutions.

Credit Cards

The very definition of ‘bad’ debt, because interest rates are so high. Getting rid of it is key to managing the rest of your arrears because it takes such a large chunk of income to service.

A balance of €4,000 at 22pc APR being repaid with the minimum payment of €100 a month (which is all your bank will ever ask for) would take a ridiculous six years to pay off. It is designed that way.

But just doubling the payment, if you can, would reduce it to two years, two months. That’s the effect of compounding and it’s huge.

All debit cards are now Visa/Mastercard enabled 16-digit codes, there is no need for a separate credit card; even tipping into an agreed overdraft occasionally, where you must, is cheaper.

Help: Pay off more than the minimum, every month, and cut up the card.

Buy Now Pay Later

Want a new sofa/shoes/fridge? The rise of BNPL products means there’s no marshmallow test – no need to save, or even wait until you can afford it.

The problem is twofold: firstly, although products such as Klarna and Humm allow you repay interest-free over three months (which is great), if you don’t, charges and fees can apply. The second issue is that we are more inclined to buy stuff we don’t need when presented with ‘easy’ repayment options split over time.

Humans are optimistic, and always believe something will work out to make it OK.

It’s ‘good’ debt, as long as you can afford it in the shortest possible term, and none of your circumstances change. Otherwise, best to save and wait.

Help: Pay loan in shortest possible time before interest is added.

Personal Contract Plans

More new cars are sold by PCP than any other method.

A Central Bank report (it has only recently begun holding proper statistics), showed the value of the market at €1.4bn in 2017, with over 76,000 or 79pc of all car credit sold this way.

Most of us can’t afford to buy a car outright, so credit is needed. PCP carries lower interest rates than personal bank loans, so could be considered ‘good’ debt.

But if you lose your job, or can’t afford repayments your car can be taken back, leaving you with the debt, but no motor, which can be the worst of both worlds.

At least with a credit union loan, they can’t take the car from your driveway.

Help: If you have paid over half the debt, return the car with no penalty. See ccpc.ie.​

Utilities

Falling behind in ever rising energy costs is a huge worry this winter. The regulator has told all suppliers to take care of vulnerable customers. They also have arrears teams to assist with payments, and you should feel free to call yours.

Help: Contact your supplier immediately. They must help with your debt.

Christmas extras on insurance

Homeowners are more likely to have gifts around. Stock image.

We don’t often see much good news in the insurance industry, but I like to remind people about extras on their policy, especially if they’re free.

One applies around the six weeks of Christmas and New Year. For that period, home insurers know that we’re more likely to have gifts around the place – gadgets, new phones, bikes etc, not to mention the toys which are in storage from the North Pole.

As such, home insurance policies automatically allow an extra 10pc cover on contents, just in case you’re the unfortunate victim of theft or burglary. There is more to replace, and it’s often the expensive new stuff. Who said there’s no such thing as a free mince pie.

While I’m on the subject, it’s also worth checking whether your policy includes valuable extras such as Home Assistance (in case you lock yourself out over the festive season), have to pay for the fire brigade to come out to clear a chimney fire before Santa has an unfortunate accident, or lose the turkey in the freezer because of an electricity blackout. All these things are covered, and because I’m one of those nerdy individuals who actually reads the terms and conditions, it can often be worthwhile to dig out your policy and have a scan through it. We certainly pay enough for insurance; we should know what we’re getting for it.

One new feature I spotted from Allianz – although others may do it too – is acknowledge that many of us are working from home.

They cover the loss of PCs, printers in your home office up to €4,000 as part of the policy.

‘Side hustles’ can really pay off

With the cost-of-living crisis very real, we’re all looking for ways to make more money.

According to research from Robert Walters Recruitment, nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds have a ‘side hustle’ going on.

Many of them are working full time in ‘proper’ jobs, but are making extra cash doing everything from filling in online surveys or social media influencing, to selling in a food market at the weekend. Even post-grad entry-level positions can be low paid, so it makes sense.

If you have a passion, or a talent for something such as crochet, baking or art, why not see if others are prepared to pay for it?

Don’t forget though, that there’s no such thing as ‘pin money’ in Revenue terms; all earned income is subject to tax!