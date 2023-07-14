Ask an expert: I’m shocked by the fees estate agents charge – can I list the property myself?

Mortgage arrears campaigner David Hall told an Oireachtas committee last week that the Central Bank is conflicted because it encouraged banks to sell non-performing loans to vulture funds, but also has a role protecting consumers. Photo: Getty Images

Sinead Ryan

Contact Sinead Ryan at siryan@independent.ie or on twitter @sinead_ryan