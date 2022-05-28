As the cost of living soars, a week of watching the pennies disappear fast was so dispiriting

Lately, I have been pouncing on my online banking records, certain to uncover dramatic evidence of a hacking, or a smishing, or a phishing or a skimming only to find an identity parade of the usual, albeit more respectable, hoodlums.

My half of the mortgage, groceries, petrol, direct debits for the phone, for health insurance, for Netflix subscriptions. And thanks to the near extinction of cash on a day-to-day basis – a tidal wave of tiny little things like cups of coffee, chocolate bars and nail polish in peppy shades that I will allow to crust and harden before throwing out in five years’ time because I like only neutral colours.

When banks carry out what they call a “sentiment” survey, you would think they might allow people the chance to get creative and say how they really feel.

They could offer a “time capsule” box as Census 2022 did so customers can express their exasperation at what it’s like to be paid once a month and watch, outraged and bamboozled, as the money trickles away steadily like water from a leaky bucket. And that’s only if we are lucky, of course.

Maybe that’s why the sentiment survey this week released by KBC proved strangely, recklessly reassuring – yes, prices are ratcheting up every time you so much as sneeze and where is it all going to lead? And do you realise that six of those particularly delicious doughnuts now cost an eye-watering €15 a box when it used to be €12 not so long ago?

But damn it, if the little things are going to sink us, we may as well check out of the madness and go on holidays anyway.

If the banks were looking for “sentiment” that’s what we were trying to tell them but they were too busy parsing our despair into bank-speak.

A week of watching the cost of living proved to be… dispiriting. I was almost glad of a smashed phone screen because of the little break from watching the relentless trickle of figures on the app.

Groceries

On Monday, I do a “top-up” shop for things such as bin liners, juice, milk and bananas. There are 12 items on the list, the most expensive is mouthwash at €5.50 and the total came to €37.71. The real question in this maths puzzle is how much those items were before the cost-of-living crisis but, honestly, I don’t know – though I know I should.

Clothing

Tuesday, I am in town for work and the shops are alluring with their bright summer clothes displays. I bypass these and pick out a black dress in a T-shirt fabric that I think might be nice for my holiday next month. It is the last one left and I might have put it back on the rail if a woman hadn’t fatally glanced at it in my hand. Like a newborn, I draw it closer and carry it to the till.

They should employ people to stand around shops flicking covetous glances randomly at people – it would definitely boost sales. That’s if they could find the staff.

With two sleeveless tops in cream and sage green, the bill comes to €55.97. And I just know the black dress is going to fade after one wash.

Public transport

I take the Dart home and it is about 30c less for the journey than it used to be, constituting a cost-of-living saving – though a pretty modest one.

Household items

The next day, I am out of the house again and this time it is a department store sale that beckons. So I wander in and spot a cast-iron frying pan advertising itself as “sturdy and reliable” and think of my two frying pans with the peeling Teflon. I pick it up and without a doubt it is one of the top 10 heaviest things in the shop and I am on foot.

Still, it has been reduced to €19 from €42 so I buy it. When I carry it down the street, it swings on my arm like the clapper of the giant medieval bell I once saw in Poland. At home, it joins the crumbling Teflon pans that I do not throw out, just in case.

Petrol

On Thursday, I take the car to the garage and fill it up. This maths question I do happen to know because it is so brutal. It used to cost €80 to fill the tank and now it costs around €120. That hurts.

Takeaways

When Friday comes, my teenage son who has finished school for the summer suggests we get lunch delivered for the pair of us and I’m ashamed to say I jump at the chance because even I am fed up of my own cooking. But by the time we choose, it has come to €27 and would not arrive by the time the two other kids come home from school, highly indignant. We scrap the idea and I have a blackcurrant cheesecake for lunch instead. It is nasty but no more than I deserve because I need to buy groceries. Again.