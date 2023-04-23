As Sky, Vodafone, Three and Eir hike prices, here are some tips on beating those rising broadband, mobile and TV charges

Four of the country’s biggest telecoms providers all hit their customers with a raft of price increases for broadband, mobile and TV services on April Fool’s Day. But for consumers already grappling with the rising cost of groceries, mortgages and energy, further increases in their household bills were no joke.

While the price hikes imposed by Three Ireland, Vodafone, Eir and Sky had already been flagged by the companies before they came into effect, April 1 marked the first impact of the ‘annual price adjustments’ that have ushered in a new era of higher telecom tariffs. Last year, Three, Vodafone and Eir committed to automatically raising prices in line with inflation every year, with an extra 3pc increase thrown in for good measure (though Eir has capped that for this year, in a nod to the cost-of-living crisis).

“Sometimes telecom companies put up their prices, but this type of annual price hike didn’t exist in Ireland until now,” says Daragh Cassidy from price comparison site Bonkers.ie. “It’s kind of happening under the radar, and if you have a family paying for TV, broadband and mobile services, it’s only going to get more expensive.”

However, there are ways of mitigating these increasing costs, so consider the following factors and strategies.

How high will my bills be?

The telecom providers have attributed higher prices to the need to tackle rising operational costs and investment in deploying fibre broadband and 5G mobile networks. But not every customer will necessarily be receiving bigger bills.

“Whether you’re affected, as well as how much extra you’ll be charged and when, depends on your provider, your plan and the date you signed up,” says Eoin Clarke from price comparison site Switcher.ie. “Review your plan and any price-adjustment information available on your provider’s website.”

Eir’s increases apply to the full monthly price plan before discounts are taken into account. The 2023 increase will be capped at 8pc (or 10pc for business customers), with Eir using January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 8.2pc as a benchmark for this year’s price rise. A broadband plan that used to cost €65.99 a month will now cost €71.20 a month – an extra €62.52 a year, while a mobile plan with a monthly price of €29.99 will rise by €2.40 to €32.39.

Customers who joined Eir before February 23 and those who received a price increase notification last year will be affected by the annual price increases. But customers who joined Eir or renewed their contract on or after February 23 will not be hit until April 2024.

“Eir is the largest telecommunications investor in the country, having invested more than €1bn over the last four years,” a company spokesperson says.

Three’s annual price increase of 11.2pc – the same rate as Vodafone’s price hike for some customers – only applies to people who joined Three or upgraded between January 20 and the end of February, “which reflects less than 1pc of our base”, a spokeswoman says. If this applies to you and you’re on a €35-bill pay plan, you’ll pay €3.92 more a month, while customers on a €45-bill pay plan will have to spend an extra €5.04 a month, or €50.48 a year.

Sky Ireland is increasing prices for TV and broadband customers by 5.1pc or by an average €4.51 a month, having cited a “significant increase” in operational costs. The price increase will depend on your package and will be capped at either €7 or 7pc per month, whichever is the smaller amount.

​

Check your contract

These price increases penalise existing customers the most, so if you’ve been a loyal customer, it really pays to shop around now, Cassidy says.

Before doing so, you first need to call your provider and check when your contract is up and to examine the terms and conditions of your contract to find out what your cancellation rights are. If you’re still in contract, you might have to wait until it expires before switching as the early termination fees can be hefty, Clarke says.

Before the annual price adjustments came into effect, telecom contracts sometimes stated in their terms and conditions that if a customer was notified of a change in the contract, such as a price increase, they had up to a month to leave without paying a penalty.

“It’s not so clear cut now because these annual price increases each April can be contained in the terms and conditions,” Cassidy says.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says: “When consumers are presented with a price increase to a service they have signed up to, they rely on what the terms and conditions of the service says about price increases. If a service provider decides to increase the package price and it is not provided for in the terms and conditions, or if a service provider makes other changes to the terms and conditions of an existing contract, these changes need to be communicated to their customers, who then have the option of accepting the changes or rejecting them. Where a consumer rejects the changes, they should then be given the option to exit the contract without penalty.”

​

Haggle

Companies typically want to hold onto their customers, so there’s no harm in calling up and asking for a discount, especially if a price comparison website shows a competitor offering a cheaper deal than your existing provider could match.

“Tell your provider you’re considering a change before you do,” Clarke says. “They may just pull out all the stops to keep you, though it’s not guaranteed.”

Cassidy says: “Call up and ask to speak to the loyalty team and say, ‘I’m thinking of leaving’.”

​

Shop introductory deals

Providers often keep their best deals for new customers. But before signing up to an introductory discount for 12 or 24 months, verify what the monthly price will be once the discount period ends, Clarke advises. Read the small print before you sign up for any new plan and check for any upfront costs or extra charges.

​

Move to a SIM-only mobile plan

If you’re near the end of a contract, you could save hundreds every year by switching to a SIM-only mobile plan from the likes of GoMo, 48, Clear Mobile and An Post Mobile. For instance, 48, which uses the Three network, costs just €12.99 a month for new customers.

In this new era of price hikes, an additional benefit of a SIM-only plan is that they typically offer 30-day contracts. So even if the price is increased, you can more easily switch providers.

Work from home tax relief

If you work from home, even for a few days every week, you’re saving your employer money on office operating costs like heat, light – and broadband.

Your employer can give you a work-from-home daily allowance of €3.20 tax-free, if you’re a PAYE worker. If you do not receive this allowance, you’re entitled to claim tax relief on your utility costs, including your broadband bills, which can go part of the way towards offsetting rising telecom prices.

You can claim the remote working relief of up to 30pc on each broadband bill. These costs are based on the number of days you work from home and exclude weekends (104 days), public holidays (nine days), and your annual leave days. To calculate your remote working relief for broadband, multiply your bill by the number of eligible days you worked from home, divide this by 365, and then multiply by 0.3.

To qualify for the remote working relief, you must have an arrangement in place with your employer to work from home for substantial periods of time. The amount you receive back will depend on whether you pay income tax at the 20pc rate or the 40pc rate.

You can apply for the relief either after the end of the tax year or during the year, using the myAccount service on Revenue.ie and going to ‘remote working relief’. If you claim during the year, you can get real-time credits, which means you can claim for broadband bills when you pay them; you’ll then get higher tax credits in your subsequent payroll payments from your employer.

Read More



