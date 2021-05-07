April takeaways boost spending in bars, taxis

Spending on drinks surged by 50pc in April from March, as people sought to escape the confines of lockdown.

Despite being open for takeaway only, spending in bars was up by as much as 61pc among 18-24-year-olds, online payments firm Revolut said in its monthly report.

Spending on hotels was up 28pc month-on-month and airlines saw a 25pc spending rise, a sign that the easing of restrictions and the boost in vaccination rates is giving people more confidence about domestic and foreign travel.

Spending on trains (23pc) and taxis (21pc) was also on the rise, data from Revolut’s 1.3m Irish customers showed on Thursday.

“Irish consumers are ready to go out and spend in the local economy as restrictions start to ease,” said Revolut Ireland’s head of public affairs, Sebastian Hamilton. “This is positive news for those businesses which have been hardest hit by Covid-19.”

Purchases also increased in garden centres, bike shops and sportswear outlets, while off-licences and restaurant saw a spending boost of 5pc.

However, consumer spending was down 3pc overall in April compared to March, largely due to a slight fall in spending in supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as digital goods and furniture.

Spending in April was still below pre-pandemic levels, though only by around 5pc.

The report also showed that people aged 18-24 do most of their spending (52pc) online, while those aged 65 and up do only 24pc.