April spending flat but Donegal, Sligo and Kerry got Easter mini boom

Consumer spending increased by only 0.41pc compared to March, according to data compiled by AIB from over one million card transactions. The number of transactions recorded last month declined compared to March. Despite this, the average daily spend in April remained unchanged from the month prior at €80m as consumers spent more per transaction. Consumers also embraced the opportunity to pay digitally, with digital wallet transactions up 8pc over the period. Overall, card transactions were down 4pc. Despite evidence rising prices are putting pressure on household budgets the extended Easter break presented a chance for consumers to socialise, with spending in restaurants and pubs up 9pc and 4pc respectively over the month of April.

Staycations also proved popular for the Easter break, with hotel spend up by almost a fifth across the country. Irish consumers spent over €63,000 per hour in the hotel sector across the entire month, with Dublin accounting for the highest amount of overall hotel spend.

It was coastal destinations that benefitted, however, from the highest increases in overall spending last month. Donegal recorded a rise in spending of 27pc, followed closely by Sligo at 26pc. Spending in Kerry also rose by a quarter over the month.

AIB reported that consumer spending on airline tickets decreased last month, with spending on airlines dipping by 3pc. Purchases of electronics and health and beauty items also declined by 4pc and 3pc respectively.

Grocery and hardware spending remained relatively flat, although demand for spring fashions rose, with clothing spending increasing by 11pc in April.

Young people spent less last month, with spending by those under 25 declining by 3pc. Spending among all other age groups was on the rise in the April.

AIB head of SME John Brennan said: “Consumers transacted over two million times less than March despite spending the same amount. This means that their average transaction was higher during April, likely due to bigger ticket spend over the Easter break. The hospitality and staycation sector enjoyed a positive April with school holidays driving a rise in consumer spending in seaside towns and hotels across the country.”