Applegreen warns of ‘substantial’ rise in petrol and diesel prices from Saturday

LEADING motor fuels retailer Applegreen has warned of a “substantial” increase in petrol and diesel prices for its business customers from tomorrow.

The move comes as the cost oil has been soaring on world markets, hitting levels not seen in a decade and a half due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices for a litre of premium petrol have already gone to €2 in some forecourts as those who depend on their cars and vans are being hit with huge increases in costs.

Petrol and diesel prices are at record levels, according to AA Ireland.

The cost of running a typical family car has shot up by €900 over the past two years as supply chain issues, restricted supply from OPECplus and now the Ukraine invasion have sent crude prices soaring.

Applegreen issued a communication to its fuel card customers today that said: “Please be advised that prices will rise substantially from tomorrow March 5.”

Fuel card customers are typically those who operate fleets of vans and trucks and buy large amounts of fuel. The price they pay is set for a week.

The firm said: “Applegreen can confirm that an email was sent to B2B/LowFuelCard customers today notifying them of a substantial increase in the price of fuel, effective tomorrow.

“As our LowFuelCard is priced on a week-to-week basis, this will bring the price of fuel for B2B [business to business] customers into line with the price for retail customers, who have already seen prices increasing at the pumps over the past week.”

Applegreen said the price increase referenced in the email fuel card customers will not affect its retail customers.

However, all petrol retailers have been raising prices for consumers.

It is the largest motorway services and petrol stations operator in the State. It has 200 retail outlets in Ireland.

Petrol and diesel prices have been going up by a couple of cents a week at the moment.

Crude prices have now hit $115, up 28pc in the last month alone.

AA Ireland has been calling for a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, with up to €1 of the price of a litre made up of Vat, excise duty and carbon tax.

Earlier this week Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil the Government is to look at reducing excise duty in order to cut the cost of fuel to the consumer.

Mr Varadkar singled out excise as he spoke of the Coalition tackling the crippling cost of fuel to consumers.

Fears that fuel supplies will be interrupted due to the war in Ukraine have prompted the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) to write to the Government.

The IRHA said that as an industry that relies on diesel to power its fleet which distributes fuel throughout Ireland, it is “deeply concerned” at indications of an imminent tightening of supplies.

President of the body Eugene Drennan wrote to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for the Environment.

“We have already seen the price of fuel increase rapidly as a consequence of scarcities in supply and these shortages have placed our sector in a perilous position,” he wrote.

“Any threat to the continuity of fuel supplies will have serious implications for the national economy in addition to our own sector,” he added.

Last week petrol station retailers warned that prices at the pumps were to rise again due to the war in Ukraine.

David Blevings of the association said crude prices were already inflated, driven by strong demand from unprecedented economic growth and a lacklustre approach to increasing stocks from OPEC members.

He said world oil stocks are at a seven-year low, and the break out of war in Ukraine adds a huge unknown into the market.