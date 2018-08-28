An Post confirm 159 rural post offices are to close

An Post has confirmed that 159 rural post offices are to close.

An Post has confirmed that 159 rural post offices are to close.

It also says it is opening five new post offices, with more to follow.

But there is bound to be a huge row about so many rural post offices going, as they are seen as a key service in towns and villages.

The closes comes after a deal was hammered out between the semi-state company and the Irish Postmasters’ Union after years of arguing.

Postmasters who lose their jobs will receive a retirement package worth an average of €50,000.

Post offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.

The company said 16 such post offices have already closed at the request of the retiring contractor.

A spokesperson insisted that all remaining 960 post offices are set to benefit from investments that will mean they offer enhanced services and products, including longer opening hours.

Managing director of An Post Retail Debbie Byrne said it was accepted the closures will have a major impact on communities affected.

“We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future,’” she said.

She said post offices in future would offer a full range of parcel and mail services, including out-of-hours collections, returns, tracking and redirection.

They will also offer loans, credit cards and more foreign exchange products to consumers and small business.

And there will be an extension of the range of local and central government services offered in the post offices that survive. This will include licensing, payments for local authorities, fines and planning applications, and digital authorisations.

Online Editors