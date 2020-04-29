Allianz is to provide a €30 refund to its private car, van and taxi customers. (Stock image)

ANOTHER motor insurer is to refund small amounts of money to their customers in recognition of an expected collapse in claims.

Allianz is to provide a €30 refund to its private car, van and taxi customers.

It comes as similar amounts are to be returned to customers of Axa and Liberty, prompting consumer advocates to label the amounts as “insulting” because they are so low.

Allianz said it would spend €9m on the refunds for its customers in this State.

The insurer said: “Allianz Ireland has taken the decision to introduce this refund in recognition of falling traffic levels as a result of the restrictions put in place to mitigate the potential impact of Covid-19, which has reduced the number of vehicle journeys and the level of motor claims.”

The refund period is from mid-March and to the end of May. Customers do not need to do anything to receive the payment.

Chief executive of Allianz Ireland Sean McGrath said: “We recognise that our country, our communities and our customers are facing very challenging times and hope this refund will help our customers as we pass on this saving to them as a result of the reduction in claims we are receiving.”

Motorists insured with Liberty Ireland are to get back 15pc of their premium for two months, subject to a minimum of €10.

This means that if a driver is paying €700 a year they will get back less than €20.

The company said it would issue what it called “cash-equivalent vouchers”.

This is likely to be in the form of a voucher for a petrol station. This approach is being looked at as it is too expensive to issue cheques and some customers are reluctant to share bank details.

Customers can opt to have the refund paid to a charity that supports front-line workers.

Axa is refunding what is expected to work out at up to €30 per policy.

It is understood AIG will not be offering refunds, but is to lower its premiums rather than offering rebates, a move that would discourage shopping around.

Chairman of the Consumers’ Association Michael Kilcoyne accused the industry of giving back too little.

“It is an insult to offer so little back to drivers, given that the risks for insurance companies have reduced. The insurers always win,” he said.

And he questioned the usefulness of an insurer offering to lower renewal premiums, which he said would discourage drivers seeking out better value across the market.

A number of insurers have committed to refunding motorists and lowering premiums after pressure from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

It comes after similar moves in the US and from one of the leading insurers in Britain.

