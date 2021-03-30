| 13.7°C Dublin

All that glitters: Does it pay to invest in gold, silver and jewels?

Do your homework before investing in precious metals and gemstones – and don’t expect your diamonds to appreciate in value over time

Get expert advice before deciding on any investments Expand
Gold can be a solid investment Expand
Diamonds are not considered good investments compared to gold and silver Expand

Get expert advice before deciding on any investments

Katy McGuinness

It’s called the flight to safety, the way investors turn to gold in times of crisis, so it’s hardly surprising that the price of investment-grade, 24-carat gold reached an all-time high of €1,743.82 per ounce in August, 2020. On Thursday, it stood at €1,466.98, some way off its peak.

The gold market is worth €8.4trn annually. Clearly, there are a lot of people worldwide who have chosen it as somewhere to park their spare cash. As a rule, as the value of the US dollar increases in comparison to other currencies, the price of gold decreases because it becomes more expensive in other currencies.

Traditionally, investment advisers have counselled their clients, whatever their worth, to keep 10-15pc of their wealth in gold bullion, so that even if other investments such as stocks and properties go south, they have something that can easily be liquidated.

