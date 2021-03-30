All that glitters: Does it pay to invest in gold, silver and jewels?

It’s called the flight to safety, the way investors turn to gold in times of crisis, so it’s hardly surprising that the price of investment-grade, 24-carat gold reached an all-time high of €1,743.82 per ounce in August, 2020. On Thursday, it stood at €1,466.98, some way off its peak.

The gold market is worth €8.4trn annually. Clearly, there are a lot of people worldwide who have chosen it as somewhere to park their spare cash. As a rule, as the value of the US dollar increases in comparison to other currencies, the price of gold decreases because it becomes more expensive in other currencies.

Traditionally, investment advisers have counselled their clients, whatever their worth, to keep 10-15pc of their wealth in gold bullion, so that even if other investments such as stocks and properties go south, they have something that can easily be liquidated.

But if investing in gold is something that you’ve always considered the preserve of the super-rich, it may come as a surprise to learn that you too can join in — and with a more modest investment fund than you might have expected.

Seamus Fahy is the co-founder of Merrion Gold and Merrion Vaults, co-located in Dublin city centre, and an expert on investing in gold. He says his 2020 business was up on what it had been in 2019, and 2021 is already looking to be a good year.

“Investment-grade gold is known as 9999,” he explains. “It comes in either bars or coins, and it’s a matter of personal preference which investors choose, but coins are a little more expensive as there is a small additional cost associated with minting.

Read More

“One of the reasons investing in gold is perennially popular is because it’s a liquid market that’s actively traded all the time. Gold bullion is as good as cash. You can buy or sell it at any time for the spot price; the base price is in dollars converted into a spot price in euro.

“At Merrion Gold we are very active; we buy and sell all day long. Most people who buy gold from us then rent a safety deposit box in Merrion Vaults to put it in, so it never leaves the building, but of course they are free to take it away with them and bury it in the garden or put it wherever they like.”

Fahy explains that the smallest quantity of gold you can buy is a 1g bar, currently costing around €70/€80.

“It’s tiny,” he says, “smaller than the fingernail on your little finger. Generally people buy multiples of a troy ounce bar (at 31.1g, slightly heavier than a standard ounce) which costs around €1,530. Some buy a kilo, the size of an iPhone and costing around €55,000.”

Expand Close Gold can be a solid investment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gold can be a solid investment

Even though there are many ways to buy gold virtually and online, Merrion Gold is a bricks-and-mortar business.

“Our customers want the human interaction,” says Fahy. “They want to know we are not a website that might disappear overnight and they like to see the physical gold they own, even if it never leaves the building. Most people who buy gold are paranoid and they think there will be a collapse.”

Many platforms now offer their customers the opportunity to buy and sell gold and other commodities online.

eToro, for instance, facilitates its users to invest in gold using contracts for difference (CFDs), under which they don’t actually own any gold but may achieve gains (or incur losses) linked to the price of gold. The company points out that 67pc of retail investors lose money on CFDs, an investment product best suited to experienced investors.

You can also invest in gold indirectly by buying shares in gold-mining companies, either through traditional or online stockbrokers such as DeGiro. (eToro also facilitates share-buying.) Another option is to invest in shares in a Gold Exchange-traded fund such as iShares Physical Gold or WisdomTree Physical Gold which trades gold securities on stock exchanges, tracking the Bloomberg Gold Subindex.

But if that all sounds a bit too serious, and if you only ever use Revolut to split bills with friends or family, it may come as a surprise to know that you can now use it to invest in gold too.

You don’t physically get your hands on any gold bullion, because you are investing money based on the price of gold, but you can convert back into money or cryptocurrencies at any time. And if you don’t have enough cash in your account when it comes to paying for your share of that takeaway, Revolut will default to your stash of gold.

A spokesperson for Revolut in Ireland declined to provide figures on the amount of gold being traded by its Irish users on the basis that the information was “too commercially sensitive”, but did confirm that “we are adding 1,000 new Irish users a day, and are seeing an increase in trading activity”.

The spokesperson pointed out that its trading products are cheaper than those offered by both traditional and online stockbrokers, and that Revolut remains the only Irish current account to offer trading.

Earlier this year, some were predicting a potential ‘silver squeeze’ as Reddit traders hoped to replicate the GameStop short squeeze in the silver market.

The thesis was that big banks and hedge funds held massive short positions in the silver market with the intention of suppressing the price of the metal and so, if enough small investors were to buy into the silver market, the banks and hedge funds would be forced to cover or buy back their short positions, resulting in an increase in the price of silver.

Seamus Fahy saw the effect of this first-hand in a hugely increased demand for silver.

“GameStop focused people’s minds and highlighted awareness,” says Fahy, “and immediately after that Sunday night when GameStop went crazy, our silver sales went up by 600 or 700pc. The ‘silver squeeze’ did not end up happening, because the banks did in fact hold physical silver, unlike in relation to GameStop, where they did not have the actual stock. Most of the investors who bought then have held onto the silver. Gold and silver are usually a long-term investment, to be held in waiting for a crisis because they are easy to liquidate.”

Compared to gold and silver, diamonds are not considered a good investment because there are too many variants — the four Cs of diamond quality being cut, colour, clarity and carat.

“Diamonds are not a liquid market,” says Fahy, who also has a diamond engagement ring business, Voltaire Diamonds, “so I would steer away from them from an investment point of view.

“By all means buy diamonds if you are going to love them and wear them but not as an investment. Some companies push coloured diamonds as investments but they are not actively traded so it’s not easy to get in and out of the market quickly. If you bought a blue diamond, you could be waiting weeks to sell it.”

Expand Close Diamonds are not considered good investments compared to gold and silver / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diamonds are not considered good investments compared to gold and silver

And you only need to log on to an online auction at Matthews Auction Rooms in Kells, Co Meath for a salutary lesson in how most modern jewellery does not hold its value.

At one auction late last year, Damien Matthews brought his hammer down on lot after lot of jewellery for which the owners had provided original receipts, including a sapphire and diamond dress ring originally costing €13,400 which sold for €2,700, and a diamond line bracelet on 18k white gold, for which the original owner paid €31,500, and which made just €7,800.

Anyone thinking of a diamond engagement ring as an investment should think again, says French-born Claire-Laurence Mestrallet, Head of Jewellery and Watches and an Associate Director of Adams on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

“A diamond ring is worth 60pc less as soon as you step out of the shop because retail is so expensive,” she says.

“You will get a much better ring for the same money at auction than you will in a shop. I have been in Ireland for 15 years now, and the word is out more now than it was, but I am surprised that people are still surprised when they discover this. Also, the diamonds you get in an engagement ring are too small to be an investment — you need a big stone of four, five or six carats for a piece to hold its value, one carat is no use.”

Mestrallet says coloured stones — emeralds, sapphires, rubies — have increased in value by three or four times over the past 15 years.

“Irish people particularly love sapphires,” she says. “You’d think it would be emeralds because of the green! Some semi-precious stones such as spinels have increased in value as they become more scarce.”

Mestrallet says that it’s important for anyone considering buying at auction to do their homework. Her advice to anyone buying jewellery as an investment in the hope that it will increase in value is to focus on quality.

“Wherever you go, get advice from someone experienced,” she says. “You can’t know everything — it’s not your area, so it is really important to find your person, someone you can trust, after doing your research online.

“Art Deco pieces are popular and always hold their value and signed pieces by Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels are always sought-after by collectors. Retro pieces from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s will hold their value and appreciate over the next 10 to 15 years. If I had money to invest myself, I would first of all pick something I like and would want to wear. Personally, I love the 1960s pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels. And don’t forget that jewellery and stones are two different markets: if you don’t like the setting, but you want the stone, it doesn’t cost much to get it reset.”

There has been a big increase in less experienced buyers bidding at online auctions over the past year, and Mestrallet says she loves to see new customers and is happy to advise them. She also says that you do not need deep pockets to buy a good piece.

“You could buy something really lovely at auction for €1,500 — it’s not just very expensive things.”

But she also has a word of warning. “There is a certain thrill to buying at auction. It can get quite addictive.”