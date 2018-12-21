Business Personal Finance

Friday 21 December 2018

'All payments are now processing' - Bank of Ireland moves to reassure customers amid delays days before Christmas

Bank of Ireland. Photo: Getty Images
Ellie Donnelly and Catherine Devine

Bank of Ireland customers have been experiencing delays with the processing of payments into their accounts.

In a statement to a number of customers on Twitter the bank said it was “aware of delays with payments processing overnight.”

“They are now processing and will be posted to customer accounts very soon.”

The bank has since said that all customers were paid before 8am this morning.

The delay comes just four days before Christmas on what will be one of the busiest weekends of the year for shopping.

It is not yet known how many customers have been affected.

Customers took to social media this morning to voice their concern over the delay in payments.

Independent.ie has contacted Bank of Ireland for comment.

More to follow

Online Editors

