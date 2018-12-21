Bank of Ireland customers have been experiencing delays with the processing of payments into their accounts.

'All payments are now processing' - Bank of Ireland moves to reassure customers amid delays days before Christmas

In a statement to a number of customers on Twitter the bank said it was “aware of delays with payments processing overnight.”

“They are now processing and will be posted to customer accounts very soon.”

The bank has since said that all customers were paid before 8am this morning.

The delay comes just four days before Christmas on what will be one of the busiest weekends of the year for shopping.

It is not yet known how many customers have been affected.

Customers took to social media this morning to voice their concern over the delay in payments.

Bank of Ireland killing my Christmas vibes today being late 😭😭 @bankofireland — Chantelle O'Neill (@ChantelleONeil) December 21, 2018

@talktoBOI I have seen another couple of similar tweets. I have not received payments this morning either that are regular Friday weekly payments and no sign of them. They are usually in after 12am. Payment system definitely not up to date this morning Bank of Ireland. — 💕💕💕 (@wakykaky) December 21, 2018

@bankofireland I was meant to have my wages in my account at 12am last night, still not there. How long until you fix this issue? — leah 🌻 (@leahkeenanr) December 21, 2018

Independent.ie has contacted Bank of Ireland for comment.

Online Editors