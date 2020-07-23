The Department of Foreign Affairs has changed its advice for the green list counties and now says those travelling to them must take normal precautions. (stock photo)

TRAVEL insurers now say they will cover countries on the “green list” in what is a major breakthrough for those who want to holiday abroad.

Lobby group for the industry, Insurance Ireland, said the main providers of travel insurance will provide insurance, subject to normal terms and conditions.

It comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs has changed its advice for the green list counties and now says those travelling to them must take normal precautions.

Read More

This is despite the fact that there is still general advice from the department that people should avoid non-essential travel abroad, according to its website.

Individuals arriving into Ireland from the green list locations will not be required to quarantine for 14 days on their movements upon arrival, allowing people to return to work.

Insurance Ireland said: “As the Department of Foreign Affairs has now updated the travel advisory for the 15 countries on the green list from essential travel only to ‘normal precautions’, the main providers of travel insurance in Ireland will provide insurance, subject to normal terms and conditions.”

Consumers should check directly with their insurer, and should also be aware that the green list will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis and is subject to change, Insurance Ireland said.

It comes after two leading travel insurers had earlier said they will now cover countries on the “green list” in what is a major breakthrough for those who want to holiday abroad.

Blue Insurance’s Multitrip.com and GetCover.ie said they will cover cancellations as a result of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis on their policies.

Multitrip.com said it will cover cancellation as a result of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis on their policies with immediate effect.

The travel insurer said it was the first to add this new cover for cancellation to all new and existing policies.

The company also confirmed that its policies will also cover medical expenses abroad resulting from Covid-19.

Managing director of Multitrip Ciaran Mulligan said: “Holidaymakers can now travel with peace of mind knowing that they are covered by their travel insurance if they travel to the countries on the green list.

“We would also call on the Government to review regions as well as countries when they are updating their list in the next two weeks.”

GetCover.ie said the issuing of the green list meant these 15 countries were now exempt from the general travel advice against non-essential travel overseas.

Operations director at GetCover.ie David Hughes said: “As the travel advice for green list destinations was last night changed to ‘normal precautions’, travellers can now purchase travel insurance and be confident in the knowledge that they will be covered, should they choose to travel to one of those destinations.”

Getcover.ie called on the Government to formally clarify its position on transit travel, where passengers need to connect or transit via a third country which is not on the list to reach one of the 15 green listed counties

This applies to the likes of Monaco and Gibraltar.

Countries on the green list include Greece, Italy and Malta, which are popular holiday destinations.

Lobby group for the industry, Insurance Ireland, this week called for clarity on what the green list means for its members and for consumers.

It said its members are working to understand how the international travel green list of countries will operate in conjunction with the general Covid-19 travel advisory and would welcome more clarity.

Read More

Online Editors