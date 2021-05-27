All Glenveagh homes being delivered this year are ‘sold, signed, or reserved’

Listed builder Glenveagh says all its 1,150 homes on target to be delivered this year have been “sold, signed, or reserved.”

The company is now looking to start building its order book for 2022 over the summer months.

The on-going housing crisis, combined with higher savings rates, has resulted in a “strong” market backdrop for the group, the company said in a trading update ahead of its AGM today.

Glenveagh said it continues to focus on scale, with a target of 3,000 units per year from 2024.

The company added that it is in a “strong” liquidity position with available funds of €230m.

The business has recently started construction on three new suburban sites which will deliver units from next year.

Stephen Garvey, Glenveagh CEO, said: "Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19, our business will deliver our target of 1,150 homes this year, with all now sold, signed or reserved.”

“Our path to building 3,000 homes per year by 2024 is clear and we remain focused on delivering quality, sustainable homes that represent value for money for our customers."

As a result of global commodity price increases and a “catch-up” in activity levels due to Covid, the company warned it is experiencing price inflation of approximately 5pc on current tenders, which will largely impact on deliveries from next year.

The company said it has identified €75m as excess capital and it intends to start a share buyback programme of up to €75m from tomorrow.

Earlier this month the government announced a number of measures aimed at tackling the housing crisis. Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses has increased to 10pc, however this does not apply to apartments.

The government has also introduced a new “owner occupier guarantee” to enable local authorities to designate as much as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers, including first-time buyers.