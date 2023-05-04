AIB’s total income up 70pc thanks to higher interest rates

Higher interest rates saw a 70pc boost in income for lender AIB in the first three months of the year, leading the bank to raise its full-year forecast.

The group now expects net interest income of more than €3.3bn for the year, thanks to rising European Central Bank rates.

Ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday, AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said he was "very confident” in the bank’s outlook for the year, despite “overseas financial market volatility”.

Net interest income was 93pc ahead of the first quarter last year, and up 16pc compared to December. Net interest margin was 2.78pc, 0.60 points higher than December.

Other income increased 15pc, due mainly to higher fees and commission income and a forward contract for the acquisition of Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgages.

Other income for the year is expected to come in at around €750m.

"The group had a very strong first quarter performance and, with continued momentum across our business, we are very confident in our outlook for 2023,” Mr Hunt said. "Notwithstanding the overseas financial market volatility, AIB remains in a position of strength with a robust balance sheet, stable deposit base and growing loan book enabling us to support our customers and the wider economy.

“We remain on track to deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Gross lending grew €0.6bn to €61.8bn, driven by €2.9bn in new lending - up 5pc on last year - and the migration of Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans.

Customer loans are expected to grow by more than 8pc in 2023.

New mortgage lending in Ireland was up 7pc to €0.9bn in the quarter, resulting in AIB taking a market share of 31pc. Personal lending was up 24pc, but SME credit demand in Ireland “remains subdued” the bank said.

There was a 9pc increase in corporate banking but lower property lending reflected less activity in the commercial investment market, the statement said.

Customer accounts were stable at €102.2bn.

AIB’s fully loaded core equity tier 1 capital level at the end of March was 15.4pc, down slightly on December but still within regulatory requirements.

It was impacted by a €215m share buyback and increased risk-weighted assets for the Ulster Bank tracker mortgage portfolio.

Costs were up 14pc due to inflation and growth in customers and employee numbers over the past year, the bank said in a trading update Thursday.

Costs for the year are expected to be less than €1.75bn.

AIB said it was on track to deliver sustainable returns for its shareholders, with a return on tangible equity target of more than 13pc in the medium term, and “in the high-teens in 2023”.