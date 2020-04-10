AIB to refund some fees imposed on customers impacted by coronavirus economic fallout

AIB is to refund some of the charges imposed on personal customers and small firms hit by the economic fall-out from Covid-19.

AIB will refund what is called an “unpaid charge” for all of those who have had them imposed lately.

This is a €10 per item cost that is applied when there is insufficient funds in a customer’s account for a payment to be processed.

The move will mean that anyone who incurred unpaid charges during March and this month will have the money refunded.

AIB said customers do not need to do anything. It said the move will give customers impacted by Covid-19 time to make alternative arrangements with the originators of direct debits.

It comes on top of AIB offering payment holidays on loans to small firms, personal loans and mortgages.

The bank came in for huge criticism last month when it insisted on pressing ahead with the introduction of maintenance and transactions fees for customers who have been able to avoid them up to now.

AIB was accused of an “alarming lack of empathy” when it said it was forging ahead with plans to change its fees and charges regime for customers.

It subsequently said it was suspending the introduction of fees and changes for more customers until later in the year.

The bank has also deferred plans to impose a fee for using contactless cards, and in line with others have increased the limit on these cards to €50.

Managing director of retail at AIB Jim O’Keeffe said: “Over the last number of weeks we have developed an increasing range of supports for our customers impacted by the Covid-19 emergency, and we will continue to review and innovate customer supports as the situation evolves.”

Banks have come in for strong criticism for their failure to drop interest rates for people forced to avail of a mortgage holiday.

One estimate claims banks will make an extra €100m off the back of those taking a mortgage payment holiday, as lenders will add interest to the total cost of the loan.

Average amounts owed would come to just under €2,000 per mortgage over the lifetime of a 20-year mortgage of €200,000.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to look for a mortgage holiday. This means the profits from coronavirus will be up to €100m.

Sinn Fein’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has written to the Governor of the Central Bank calling on him to intervene and address the issue.

Head of the Banking and Payments Federation Brian Hayes has defended move to charge interest during payment breaks.

He said the breaks are being offered on the same terms in this country as every other in Europe.

Online Editors