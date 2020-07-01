| 13.9°C Dublin

AIB softens its approach to mortgage applications from customers on State pandemic supports

The banking group has now said that from next week it will commence accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are on the State&rsquo;s Covid-19 supports.  Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

AIB has softened its approach to mortgage applications from customers on the pandemic unemployment payment and the temporary wage subsidy.

The banking group found itself at the centre of a storm this week when it was revealed it was halting all applications for mortgages from those on State supports at AIB, Haven and EBS.

An internal memo had exposed how the banking group was “pausing” lending to customers on the pandemic unemployment payment and the temporary wage subsidy.

