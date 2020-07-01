AIB softens its approach to mortgage applications from customers on State pandemic supports

The banking group has now said that from next week it will commence accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are on the State’s Covid-19 supports.

AIB has softened its approach to mortgage applications from customers on the pandemic unemployment payment and the temporary wage subsidy.

The banking group found itself at the centre of a storm this week when it was revealed it was halting all applications for mortgages from those on State supports at AIB, Haven and EBS.

An internal memo had exposed how the banking group was “pausing” lending to customers on the pandemic unemployment payment and the temporary wage subsidy.

Read More Analysts said that those changes in lending criteria amounted to a de facto ban on mortgage lending to those receiving State wage subsidies. But the banking group has now said that from next week it will commence accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are on the State’s Covid-19 supports. This is a major U-turn. However, it warned that it may still refuse to allow a mortgage to be drawn down if it concludes that customers on State supports are unable to meet the repayments. In a statement the bank said: “However, in line with normal procedures, the final assessment of the customer’s ability to meet repayments is always made shortly before drawdown.” AIB said it is obliged to ensure that all loans are sustainable and affordable. “In assessing an application for a mortgage, the lender must adhere to all legal and regulatory requirements to ensure the long-term sustainability of the loan.” It said it takes an average of six to nine months to complete, with four phases – application, approval in principle, letter of offer, and drawdown. The statement said customers who have already received a letter of offer from AIB are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. “However, AIB does provide mortgages to customers who already hold letters of offer and who are in receipt of the State’s Covid-19 subsidies.” All customers with a letter of offer, which is valid for six months, were advised to contact the bank. Politicians were furious when it was revealed earlier this week that AIB told managers to heavily scrutinise applications from people working in in what the banking group regards as high-risk sectors such as hotels and restaurants.